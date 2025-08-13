Michael Porter Jr’s Demand Risks Upsetting Millions of Americans After Confessing Struggles Over Women

What do you look for in a life partner? If you grew up watching rom-coms, then you have those expectations for the perfect man/woman out there, and modern films like ‘Materialists’ really highlight how deep a person can go in their expectation of that ideal partner. For Michael Porter Jr., who is still 27 years old but ready to settle down, the demands aren’t too unreasonable.

The Brooklyn Nets star recently appeared on the ‘One Night With Steiny’ podcast. During the interview, he revealed his expectations for his future wife by stating that she “got to bring something to the table”. Porter revealed not minding providing for her, as long as she also makes a worthwhile contribution to the relationship. That could simply be, as the NBA player stated, “Positivity. You got to help me mentally. You got to be able to cook or something. You got to be able to clean or something. You got to bring something to the table”. Commanding a net worth of at least $30 million, Michael Porter Jr. can certainly afford to take care of himself and a potential family without even having his wife work to draw a second salary. However, that shouldn’t necessarily mean that she becomes a free-loader.

“So, like in a wifey, I don’t mind if she’s a stay-at-home mom. My mom was a stay-at-home mom, but she raised all eight of us kids. She homeschooled us. She cooked for us while my dad was out working. She, you know, she raised us, you know what I mean?” said the Nets player. “Like you got to be able to do something, bro. Like these girls nowadays, like it’s like they just want to live like Queens and do absolutely nothing”.

In today’s NBA landscape, it’s hard to find a player with a life partner who also doesn’t contribute significantly to the relationship. Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, not only raises the couple’s 4 children, but also manages her lifestyle brand, looks to contribute to the culinary industry from time to time, and often manages the couple’s ‘Eat.Learn.Play’ foundation.

From the posts she highlights, she even prepares some nutritious meals for Steph on game day. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s wife, Mariah, launched her own fashion and apparel brand, named “Sincerely, Mariah,” back in 2021. She also worked for the Milwaukee Diaper Mission to help the organization gain support from the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation.

In light of this, no one can blame Michael Porter Jr. for having high expectations. However, his blunt honesty might not play well with everyone out there. After all, in the age of social media, the NBA player’s comments could easily be twisted and turned to make it seem as if he wants his future partner to be like a typical housewife from the 1900s, which isn’t the case.

Michael Porter Jr. knows what he wants in a life partner, and that’s good. However, there are times when one must avoid exploring the path of blunt honesty.

Michael Porter Jr. Highlights Women Being His Vice

A few days ago, Michael Porter Jr. gave another interview, this time on the ‘Curious Mike’ podcast. During that interview, he discussed the different struggles different people go through by stating that “Everybody has different vices. Everybody has different things that they struggle with. That can go with people who struggle from alco—, people that struggle with dru–”. The player was honest enough to say that “My vice has always come in the form of women. And when I’m far from God, and I’m not in my word, I’m not praying, I’m not prioritizing him, like that seems to be the place that the devil gets me, is in the space of women”.

The NBA player was once linked to American actress Madison Pettis and Madison Prewett, who was the runner-up of season 24 of The Bachelor. Back in March 2025, Porter was captured shopping for Rolex watches with influencer Kelsey Calemine.

We don’t know the in-depth details of these relationships or the reasons why they ended. However, from what the Nets star told us, his inability to commit to a woman is what continues keeping him a bachelor. “I got two younger brothers that are married. I got two older sisters that are married. I’m the only one that’s not married. And I feel that God kind of gives you what you’re prepared to handle. And so far in my life, like a good woman, I don’t think I’m ready to handle that because I’m all over the place. Sometimes I’m good and sometimes I’m not” said Michael Porter Jr.

via Imago Jan 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) finishes off a basket in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Well, the first step to solving a problem is recognizing it. Michael Porter Jr. has already made prominent leaps in that regard. Now, it remains to be seen whether he works on his problems and finds his perfect partner in the coming years.