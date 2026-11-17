There’s a reason why the Brooklyn Nets restricted Michael Porter Jr. from discussing certain topics in public back in 2025. After the player was traded from the Nuggets, a string of his controversial takes made him infamous on the internet, and now a new conversation has added fuel to the fire.

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Porter regularly sits down with controversial personalities and tackles sensitive topics on his YouTube show, Curious Mike. Recently, he spoke with model Sommer Ray and posed a question that she may not have seen coming.

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“You’re dating a dude right and say like you like you said earlier like say he gets burnt in a fire or a freak accident,” Porter said on Curious Mike. “He like, breaks his back and he’s paralyzed. If you’re in the dating stage. Not the marriage stage. If you’re in the dating stage. Are you sticking by that person’s side?”

Ray was stunned. Michael J. Porter, on the other hand, swiftly answered his own question immediately after posing it to his guest.

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“I always say like, if that happened to me, my girl, like something crazy happens to her. Don’t get me wrong, I’m gonna be by her side in the moment, but there’s gonna be a slow distance.”

Porter emphasized slow distance by moving his hand slowly away from his body. While he may be with his partner in the aftermath of the incident, Porter Jr. plans to slowly distance himself emotionally while potentially preparing for a breakup.

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Ray added to his explanation as well, comparing it to wanting to break up with someone, only for their close relative to pass away.

“It’s like when you’re about to break up with someone and their grandma dies,” Ray said. “I’m going to give it a couple of weeks.”

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Porter has had many controversial opinions about relationships in the past. Earlier in November 2026, Porter claimed that if his girlfriend were to go out at night in any city, it would be grounds for a breakup. Naturally, his take sparked backlash, like it often does.

So, is Michael Porter Jr. in a relationship? Apparently not. In September 2026, Porter Jr. claimed that he did not have a girlfriend at the time. In fact, he claimed that the next time he dates someone, it would be “wifey” and that he’d be loyal to her.

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Michael Porter Jr. caused waves multiple times after joining the Brooklyn Nets. One of his most controversial takes was when he claimed that an All-American High School team could likely beat an All-Star WNBA player on the court.

He later also claimed that when he was in the “7th or 8th grade,” he played against now Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham at the University of Missouri during a practice session.

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However, his claim was later fact-checked by Sports Illustrated in an article that stated that his “timeline doesn’t make sense,” given the age difference between the two players. Porter Jr. was likely in his high school sophomore year (10th grade) when Cunningham was a freshman at Missouri.

The list of his problematic takes doesn’t quite end here. So, in November 2025, the Brooklyn Nets had to finally intervene. During an appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast, Porter Jr. explained that the Nets had asked him to steer clear of any sensitive topics.

This came after his many comments regarding the WNBA. At the time, he promised that he was no longer looking to say “nothing crazy” online. That being said, he remains one of the NBA’s more polarizing public figures.

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His public opinions aside, his on-court production has been impressive. Porter Jr. has averaged 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game so far this season.