Michael Porter Jr Tells Truth About Nikola Jokic’s Behavior That Many People Have Problem With

The narrative around Nikola Jokic is that he cares more about horses than basketball. But when you publicly state that basketball is just your ‘job’, that kind of narrative is bound to stick. Although no one can raise any fingers towards his performances (Spoiler Alert: They’re brilliant), questions have been asked about his attitude and even whether he really cares. Is that the case, though?

Michael Porter Jr, the new Brooklyn Nets forward and a former teammate of Jokic, opened up about the Serbian superstar’s attitude. Appearing on Johnny Manziel’s podcast, Porter Jr revealed, “It’s the same things the media sees, like him winning the championship and then him just saying, like a job is over. I get to go home now. Like, he’s just such a family dude. But at the same time, people don’t realize like you don’t achieve that type of greatness by accident. His day-to-day habits and his day-to-day the way he works at his craft is unbelievable.”

The Nets star further elaborated on how the Joker takes care of his body consistently. “Like, he’s the most consistent guy in terms of getting his treatment, in terms of his court times, in terms of his lifts after the game. Like people have this perception of Nikola, like he doesn’t care that much, but he cares so much about basketball and being great, and that’s why he is the player he is. I haven’t seen anyone in my life that consistent,” said Porter Jr.

Conclusion? Jokic isn’t as stoic and ‘I don’t give a damn’ kind of a person as the media or the Joker himself wants us to believe. Porter Jr. even compared Jokic to LeBron James in terms of his commitment and work ethic. “You know, I’ve heard the stories of LeBron and how LeBron has been able to uphold his greatness, and it’s through consistency day to day. But Nikola is the same way, man. He’s taking care of himself, and he’s going to be ready to go when the game comes around.”

Even though it’s pretty well established that Nikola Jokic is a hardcore family person, he’s also received a lot of criticism for it from a certain section of fans and analysts. But one NBA star gives the Joker his flowers for being a family guy.

Nikola Jokic gets flowers for prioritizing family over the NBA

Not too long ago, the Serbian big man stated that he did not want to be remembered for being great at basketball. Instead, he would have everyone remember him as a great father and a great human being. Imagine being the leading man to bring the only NBA championship the Mile High City doesn’t want to be his best feature. That’s the Joker for you, in a nutshell. And it’s exactly what Dennis Schroder is fascinated by.

Despite being on the opposing team during the EuroBasket 2025, he said, “I find it fascinating that basketball really only comes second or third in his life,” Schroder told Magenta Sport. “He enjoys spending time with his family and his horses. He lives for the things that matter to him.” The Kings star even reiterated his belief that the Joker is the best in the world. “He says he doesn’t want to be remembered in the books for basketball, but for how good he is as a father. But as a player, he’s the best in the world,” Schroder said.

Last season was another monster year for Nikola Jokic. He had averaged career-best numbers–scoring 29.6 points, assisting 10.2, having 1.8 steals, and shooting 41.7% beyond the arc. Let’s not forget his 12.7 rebounds, which might not be a career best, but was behind only his 21-22 season, where he grabbed 13.8 boards. So, the message from Porter Jr and Schroder is simple: don’t misunderstand Jokic’s stoic approach as him not ‘giving a damn.’