Michael Porter Jr’s Stephen Curry Move Not Enough for Warriors Trade After Nets’ Surprising Plan

In the last few days, the Brooklyn Nets were being considered the “dark horse” as the February trade deadline heat had picked up. At the center of all the noise was Michael Porter Jr. In his first year with the Nets, The Athletic’s John Hollinger called him “a lock to move by the deadline.” On Sunday, following Porter’s social media activity, fans were toasting to Porter as a potential Steph Curry colleague. However, by evening, the narrative about both the Nets and Porter had flipped.

After the Grizzlies reportedly started to consider offers for the Ja Morant trade, the Nets took center stage as the front-runners to land him. They had the most obvious and the right piece to trade for him. However, the public narrative took a turn to the West. The social media detectives saw that Porter had started following Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

If you have followed trade in the post-social media world, you know this is one of the biggest early indicators of a potential divorce or incoming trade in the NBA.

Just a few hours after Porter’s social media activity tied him to the Warriors, the latest update from the Nets has shut down any move. CBS Sports’ Michael Scotto wrote on X that the Nets were not looking to move Porter. He also added that the Nets were planning to “take a step forward next season” and could include Porter in their plan.

However, reports are also suggesting that the Nets would want to see everything with utmost clarity. The decision also depends on how they perform in the lottery. According to Marc Stein, given how well Porter has been playing this season, the Nets have a different plan for his future.

“Nets would rather not trade him now, as hot as he is, to wait till the offseason, see how they do in the lottery, and then make a decision,” Stein told Adam Mares on All NBA Podcast.

Before the Nets shut down the trade talks, the Warriors, along with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies, were the frontrunners in pursuing him. The Dubs had the right pieces to make the trade, if not two teams, then a three-team trade. They own their next seven first-round picks, something that the Nets desperately need. Although Brooklyn had no interest in getting Jonathan Kuminga, a three-team trade could have united Michael Porter with Steph Curry.

Jonathan Kumings’s trade value could’ve killed Steph Curry and Michael Porter Jr.’s union

If the Warriors were able to unite MPJ and Curry, it would have significantly improved their standing in the West. The Warriors could have surrounded Curry with Seth Curry and Porter, two of the elite 3-point shooters in the league. The Nets showing no interest in trading Porter could be linked to Jonathan Kuminga. He doesn’t become trade-eligible until January 15.

Steve Kerr has often been criticized for mishandling Kuminga’s development. When the Warriors got him in a lottery pick, he was expected to be the dynamic scorer in Curry’s shadow. However, while players after him found a place in the rotations, Kuminga has yet to blossom despite his obvious skills.

During the offseason, he signed a two-year, $47 million contract with the Warriors. His contract could have helped them secure a much better player in trade. However, because of his current development, there are almost no suiters.

“Of the other 29 teams in the NBA, only the Sacramento Kings have shown interest in acquiring Kuminga, according to league sources,” Monte Poole from NBC Sports Bay Area wrote.

Kuminga started the season on a high note. At the start, it seemed like his stock could go high by the end of the season. However, things took a U-turn in December. He has played a single minute since December 18. He was a big piece if the Nets saw promise in him. The Warriors could have added a few first-round picks to bring Porter. But it seems like Porter’s union with Curry would have to wait at least until the offseason.