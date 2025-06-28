Michelle Beadle Defends Spurs’ Dylan Harper Decision After Controversy Over Kawhi Leonard’s Legacy

The San Antonio Spurs have some magic when it comes to drafting prospects over the past two years. The team has back-to-back Rookie of the Year awards thanks to the contributions of Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle. This year, too, they have a great chance with the overall #2 pick in Dylan Harper. However, despite being happy about the draft, the fanbase seems conflicted as the 19-year-old has chosen to take over the history associated with Kawhi Leonard.

“The Spurs allow Dylan Harper to wear No. 2, via @EtienneCatalan The disrespect 👀,” this tweet on X has garnered over 1.3 million views. Some think the Spurs are rewriting history by allowing the Rutgers guard to wear #2. Why fans have a strong feeling about this decision is because Leonard was a homegrown Spur, as they selected him 15th overall in the 2011 draft. Plus, The Claw helped lead the team to the 2014 championship as the Finals MVP.

Not to forget his other accolades, as he was also a two-time All-Star, a two-time All-NBA selection, and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year while with San Antonio. But Michelle Beadle took a stand for the rookie, Dylan Harper, and explained the rationale behind it. The host of Run It Back added, “Kawhi’s not bothered. We’re not bothered. The respect was damaged a bit. Time has passed. Things are cool now for most. But we don’t need to retire every jersey. Let the kid have his moment. Damn!”

Despite helping win the title, the exit from San Antonio wasn’t great. Leonard reportedly fell out with San Antonio due to a disagreement over a 2018 quad injury he suffered, and he eventually demanded a trade. He received, and his next destination was Toronto, before playing for the Clippers. Plus, wearing #2 was not his first preference. That’s why Dylan Harper, wearing number 2, shouldn’t be bothering the fans, as per Beadle.

“Nah, when I was a kid I wore number two,” Leonard said in a 2021 interview. “I think 15 was taken by the time I got drafted.” The 6x All-Star wore 15 during his college days, but that 15 was taken by veteran Matt Bonner at the time. On the other hand, Dylan Harper wore number 2 for Rutgers, plus his draft spot was 2nd. Since the Spurs haven’t retired the jersey, the Scarlet Knight chose the number.

The #1 player in the Spurs had all positive things as the future with Dylan Harper becomes clear

If Cooper Flagg was the pick for the Mavs, then it was majorly locked in for San Antonio to draft Harper. Being the son of Ron Harper, who won five titles in his 15 seasons in the league, is a crazy legacy to match. During his time, his teammates were Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant. But the 19-year-old is not afraid of creating his own path. To help him, he has the support of a 7-feet-4 superstar in Victor Wembanyama.

Straight after his selections, the Spurs posted a video of their #1 speaking with their #2. “Hey, I play for the Spurs, my name is Vic,” Wembanyama is heard saying. Harper, still soaking it all in, can barely contain his excitement. “I know who you is, my name is Dylan. I think I am your teammate now. We lit man, this is going to be fun.” Being in the league for two years now, Wemby then spoke like a true leader.

“We gon’ work for sure,” he told his new running mate. “You should celebrate tonight…. Rest a bit and then we’re going to get to work.” Who better than Wembanyama to help you settle into the team. With back-to-back ROTY, even Dylan Harper would like to earn one to start his legacy with the Spurs on the right track.