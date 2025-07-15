Michelle Obama’s Unusual Influence on Russell Westbrook’s Relationship With Wife Revealed Amid Uncertain NBA Future

“I think that as we’ve grown and matured, learned, explored, and gotten to know each other better, I think it’s really good we know each other really well,” said Nina Westbrook during an interview with ‘Blacklove’ back in 2023. It’s often quite rare to meet your soulmate during an early stage of your life. Russell Westbrook did not have that problem, meeting Nina Earl while attending the University of California around two decades ago. Their campus love story was reportedly built on several foundations, including their mutual love of basketball. However, just like every other couple, Russell and Nina have their issues. The fact that life is not always a bed of roses, even with your partner, was something she recently emphasized by bringing up Michelle Obama.

The 36-year-old recently released another episode of her ‘Do Tell’ podcast. With filmmaker and activist Etienne Maurice joining in as co-host, she revealed that she and Russell Westbrook are set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in the coming days. Though the couple got married back in August 2015, they have been together for at least 18 years. The time spent together taught her a lot of things and made her somewhat relate to the former First Lady of the USA, too.

As she revealed during the episode, “I think about her all the time whenever I talk about relationships, because I, and I bring this up often, when everyone was up in arms when she said that for 10 years of her marriage, she didn’t like her husband, and everybody was like clutching their pearls.” It can be understood why the statement from Michelle Obama would divide people. After being in the same relationship for almost two decades, however, Nina understood where she was coming from.

“I was like, ok, we grew up with our parents, and our parents grew up with us. We literally came from our mothers, right? And how many times can you count where she couldn’t stand you, and you couldn’t stand her? Like, why do we have to pretend that we love to be around people and then they don’t get on our nerves?” said Nina.

