“Might Not Be Available”: Lakers Insider Puts Rob Pelinka on Notice With Urgent Jonathan Kuminga Reminder

After moving on from LeBron James, Rob Pelinka made a major overhaul with eight new additions. The Los Angeles Lakers are now younger and more athletic, and for a long time, Jonathan Kuminga has been reported as the missing piece. As the saga is delayed and other teams have emerged, the Purple and Gold GM has to be careful not to miss out on JK.

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“The first thing here is Jonathan Kuminga might not be available next summer,” stated Lakers insider Jovan Buha on his YouTube channel. “I think if he signs a contract, whether it’s with the Lakers or the Cavs or someone else, if he’s agreeing to a sign-and-trade, it has to be a three-plus-year deal. So, automatically, that takes him out.

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Buha also stated that there’s a possibility Jonathan Kuminga will sign the unrestricted free-agent version of a qualifying offer. Meaning the 23-year-old would be signing a one-year minimum contract and could re-enter free agency next summer. But even the Hawks would want something in return rather than losing him for free next year. That’s why the sign-and-trade option remains the most viable option for any team trading for JK.

“So I don’t think Kuminga will be an option for LA next summer if they don’t land him this summer,” Buha added. “Again, it’s possible they could always trade for him as well. But if we’re looking at a free agency in LA using that non-taxpayer MLE, I think that he will not be a realistic option for them. “

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So far, the Lakers have offered the Congolese forward a sign-and-trade contract worth around $45 million. Rob Pelinka and co. are even willing to send Jarred Vanderbilt, along with draft capital, to the Hawks for Kuminga. Buha even stated that, of all the other options, Jonathan Kuminga remains “the most attractive option and the most attainable option.”

“He is attainable, and he does fit the Lakers’ need for that starting wing forward who could defend threes and fours, rebound at a certain level, bring a certain element of athleticism, bring a certain element of offensive dynamism, and there’s just a talent skill component to this where Kuminga checks that box.”

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The reason why there seems to be a delay is that Jonathan Kuminga and his camp are demanding a salary in free agency exceeding $20 million annually. That stance has not put off other teams. Apart from the Lakers, the Cavaliers are in the running. James Harden has yet to re-sign his $42.3 million player option, and the new contract can provide more flexibility for the Cavs to pursue JK.

Cleveland’s not the only competition for the Lakers. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that even the Timberwolves “are interested in Kuminga with their starting power forward spot” after missing out on LeBron James.

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Again, these teams would lock in JK for at least 3 years because that’s how the sign-and-trade contract works. Pelinka would have to be on alert now because missing a fit like Kuminga could set off a domino effect.