Mike Brown Sends Clear Message to Benched Knicks Star Mikal Bridges While Two Teammates Steal His Minutes

Mikal Bridges doesn’t seem to have gotten over the championship hangover. He arrived in New York with expectations of being a dependable two-way presence, but his early-season struggles have created an uncomfortable situation in the Knicks’ rotation. As his offensive production continues to fall, two teammates have made the most of their opportunities.

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It left head coach Mike Brown with a difficult decision. Bridges now has to find a way back into the rotation, and Brown has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure his minutes.

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“He’s just got to keep playing. Everybody goes through those ups and downs throughout the course of the season, and obviously it’s the beginning of the season right now, so he’s got to find his way,” Brown said at the presser, following New York’s 103-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Brown addressed Bridges’ slump and explained why two other Knicks players extended minutes. They were Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson.

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“When you’re in a funk, you got to find one or two things to hang your hat on. And Matisse is one of the best runners in the NBA, and so in both directions, offensively and defensively. So he’s just got to try to hang his hat on that as well as his cutting and trying to do the other little things of rebounding and driving, touching the paint, spraying it, and then his shot will come eventually.”

Mike Brown also acknowledged that Shamet’s and Clarkson’s performances influenced the rotation, adding that it was a matter of time before Bridges found his rhythm.

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“It was also a product of Landry playing well tonight. Landry played very well tonight, and so we tried to keep him on the floor as long as we could, and Jordan Clarkson too. But, you know, it’s a matter of time, in my opinion, before Mikal gets it going.”

The numbers explain why the Knicks are looking for more from their starting wing.

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Before entering the Nets game, Bridges was averaging just 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. His 7.5 field-goal attempts per game represent a significant drop in offensive involvement, while his 33.3% shooting from the field and 29.2% from three-point range are well below his usual standards.

Strikingly, Bridges’ shooting struggles have become particularly noticeable because New York has found production elsewhere.

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Against the Nets, Shamet delivered 22 points on 6-of-8 shooting. It included four three-pointers, while converting all six of his free throws. It was his second game playing at least 30 minutes, following a 32-minute appearance against the Chicago Bulls.

Clarkson also earned Brown’s trust, giving the Knicks another option to create offense when their starting unit needed a spark. Their combined impact became especially important in the fourth quarter against Brooklyn. New York entered the fourth quarter trailing 79-75. However, they put together a decisive 25-5 run to take control of the game.

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Bridges, meanwhile, played just 16 minutes, his lowest total of the season.

There is another concerning detail in his offensive slump. Bridges went through his first six regular-season games without attempting a single free throw before finally getting to the line against Brooklyn. He converted four last night. For a player who has built his game around movement, perimeter shooting, and attacking defensive gaps, that lack of pressure on the rim is an issue.

Bridges never shied away from addressing his struggles. Even during his offensive slump in the 2026 Finals, he owned it.

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However, the adjustment goes beyond simply finding his shooting touch. With Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns commanding significant offensive attention, Bridges has to find ways to contribute. Especially without needing the ball in his hands.

Like Brown pointed out, cutting, running the floor, and creating opportunities through defensive activity could help him regain his footing. The next step is turning Brown’s instructions into consistent contributions on the floor.