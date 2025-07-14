Mike Dunleavy Gets Green Light in Al Horford Move After Brad Stevens Confirms Celtics Decision

Why have the Warriors yet to make a move during Free Agency? Jake Weinbach reported, “Golden State’s free agent signings may be on hold until Kuminga’s situation is resolved.” It seems Mike Dunleavy’s hands are tied until the final decision on Jonathan Kuminga is made. However, the GM made the trade of Kevon Looney to the Pelicans, meaning their search for a Big is on. Multiple reports have tied Al Horford to the Bay Area, and now Brad Stevens’ words are like music to the ears of the Dub Nation.

Like the Warriors, the Celtics also made some decisions on roster cuts this offseason. An early playoff exit, compounded by Jayson Tatum’s Achilles tear, accelerated tough choices. The Boston GM did not shy away from admitting, “The second apron is why those trades happened.” If the team had kept the core amid JT’s injury, the combined payroll and luxury tax bill was reportedly more than $500 million. Thus, the team exceeded the second apron of the salary cap and would have also brought additional penalties–limitations to sign or trade for players.

After they shipped Jrue Holiday to Portland, Kristaps Porzingis to Atlanta, the team cleared roughly $27 million. After this, Luke Kornet departed from the Boston Celtics in free agency and signed with the San Antonio Spurs. That’s why Brad Stevens showed his appreciation to former players, and also included Al Horford.

“It’s hard to see Jrue go, it’s hard to see Kristaps go, Luke, Al you know, it’s just been unbelievable people to have in our group and have added value and hopefully, you know. I know when they come back to Boston this year, it’ll be pretty special, the tributes to all of them.” During Boston’s Summer League matchup against the New York Knicks. While listing all of Boston’s departures, Stevens included Horford, who technically hasn’t signed yet.

It’s not the first time that the Boston GM has dropped hints about the 39-year-old future. Previously, Stevens said, “We made offers to both Luke [Kornet] and Al. We would’ve loved to have both of them back. I’d say that’s unlikely,” he said. If you think it was grim, the next statements were not what the Celtics fans wanted to hear.

“I could probably talk about Al my whole press conference and not say enough,” Stevens added. “But I don’t want to speak in absolute terms until an ultimate decision is made.” Translation? Al Horford is likely gone. Either a move to the next team or possibly leaving everything behind altogether.

Al Horford’s way to Golden State might take a detour

Amid his unrestricted free agency, several reports have stated that the veteran Center remains their “top target.” Media veteran Bill Simmons even claimed on his podcast, “Horford’s going to Golden State… It’s happening.” So far, a deal has not yet been finalized between Horford and the Bay Area franchise. Turns out, the eighteen-year NBA veteran is reportedly considering hanging up his boots as one of his options this summer.

What? Per ESPN insider Shams Charania, “I’m told he is reviewing multiple options, including the Warriors, the Lakers, but also retirement.” From Al Horford‘s perspective, it also makes sense. At 39 years old, the former champ and five-time All-Star does not have anything left to prove as a player, which could be the reason behind the retirement talks. Financially, too, the Center has done a great job.

Throughout his NBA career, he has amassed a net worth of $130 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But it’s understandable why teams are still high on Horford. Standing at 6’9, with a career three-point efficiency of 37.7%, he would be an ideal stretch five. That’s why the Warriors fans are urging Mike Dunleavy to pull the trigger before Horford makes his decision to step away from the game.