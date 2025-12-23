Mike Dunleavy Jr. Announces Warriors’ Trade Direction Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors

After Giannis took a wishy-washy stance, it’s now the Warriors’ turn to play it cool. The Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks saga looked identical to the 2024 theatrics in Miami that culminated in Jimmy Butler’s trade to the Warriors. Is Mike Dunleavy looking to rescue another superstar in a cinematic trade? Actually, he’s hesitant about this potential blockbuster.
The Golden State Warriors GM arrived on the Gate House on NBC today, almost a week after Giannis Antetokounmpo barely squashed trade chatter. Right now, the Warriors have lost five of the last 10 games, facing injuries, and Jonathan Kuminga has been DNP-ed more than once.
The situation begged asking Dunleavy, “Are you guys thinking that big—maybe swinging a deal for another superstar…” the way he got Jimmy Butler in February. Note, how they don’t namedrop Antetokounmpo, but he’s the biggest superstar linked to a potential trade with the Dubs right now. But Dunleavy wants to stay realistic.
“Well, we’ll look to do stuff that makes our team better, but I wouldn’t bank on that type of move,” Dunleavy said. “To get a guy like Jimmy Butler and have the improvement we did—going from being a .500 team to going 23-8, or whatever the stats were—is going to be pretty unrealistic.”
Maybe the GM is pushing the trope of ‘desperation is the death of a deal’ or he’s really that realistic. But he’s playing it coy on more than one issue.
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential Warriors debut unviable
Jimmy Butler’s friction with Miami was well-documented. From dramatic presses, declarations of losing joy, and suspensions, the buildup to the February 7, 2025 trade from Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors was still a major development after the infamous Luka Doncic trade. A few think something similar is happening in Milwaukee.
The Warriors are reportedly willing to trade Draymond Green for Giannis Antetokounmpo, per @JakeLFischer
"The only player I think in the league that Golden State would be willing to move Draymond Green for would be Giannis Antetokounmpo. That's the only player.
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) December 11, 2025
Giannis Antetokounmpo has had two extended injury-related hiatuses. But he seemingly was upset at the team since they let Damian Lillard go. While the team refuses to acknowledge it, fans believe that he’s mentally checked out of the team. It only doesn’t look like the Jimmy Butler scenario.
Giannis told the media that he’s “locked in” with the Bucks while claiming his agent is independently doing trade talks. The Warriors were the next team after the Knicks linked to those potential trade talks.
However, it could cost them Draymond Green. Since we’re talking about being realistic too, the Bucks lose more than they gain if they strike a deal with the Dubs. Luckily neither seems to be keen on it.
From Mike Dunleavy’s statement it appears that team is not only out of the Giannis sweepstakes, but is not interested in any trade move.
Dunleavy wants to focus on “improvement from within,” by solving the defensive issues and a turnover problem that he calls their “Achilles heel.” In one statement he may have also shut down the possibility of trading Jonathan Kuminga who is also a big target in the free agency market. It may also give De’Anthony Melton some job security as his repeated injuries have hampered his massive offensive talent.
His statement was consistent with their offseason moves. Al Horford was their biggest acquisition after Butler. But they seemed keen on keeping the usual talent, Kuminga, Melton, Gary Payton II.
But if no one’s leaving the Bay, there’s no room for Giannis to come here either.
