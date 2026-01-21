Mike Dunleavy Jr. Fires Back at Jonathan Kuminga Demand, Outlines Warriors Trade Deadline Plan

GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. is at the same crossroads where he has to find a solution to Jonathan Kuminga’s situation. The Congolese forward handed in a trade request on Jan 15, the first day he was available. Now, with Jimmy Butler’s season-ending ACL injury, many expected a swift and immediate response. But the Warriors executive is playing a waiting game with a jab towards JK’s demands.

Not playing since Dec 18, despite being fit for more than the majority of the games, is a clear sign that coach Steve Kerr is not trusting the 23-year-old. So, it was obvious that Jonathan Kuminga made his trade demand clear. Since then, there have only been rumors, and nothing concrete. There is a reason why the trade away from the Bay Area hasn’t materialized.

“Yeah, I mean, I think as far as the demand, I’m aware of that.” General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., before Tuesday’s game against the Raptors, explained the grim situation at hand. “I think when you, you know, in terms of demand, there needs to be demand on the market. So, we’ll see where that unfolds. So we’re good with, you know, that’s his wishes, trying to figure that out. But we gotta do what’s best for our organization, and that’s what we’ll do.

As far as it goes with the deadline coming up, you know, I think we’ll take the next couple of weeks to assess this team a little bit more. I felt pretty good with where we’re at heading into last night’s game in terms of what we need to do. I thought our team was playing really well, heading in the right direction.”

The implication here is that there is practically no trade market for Kuminga, and Dunleavy doesn’t want to give him away for nothing. That’s why the waiting game, and maybe that’s why the change of tune from coach Steve Kerr.

After Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury, Steve Kerr was asked whether Kuminga would be in the rotation moving forward. His answer was rather positive. “He could be, he could be, yeah,” Steve Kerr said before the Warriors hosted the Raptors on Tuesday night. “You know, he obviously hasn’t played in a while. But at this point, we have to experiment a little bit with rotations, see where we are. And he’s definitely a part of that talk, that conversation.”

But we have been at this juncture before. Jonathan Kuminga gets the minutes and support, but not for long. He was named a starter by head coach Steve Kerr before their third game of the season, which had many things the two sides had turned a corner. But after starting the first 12 games, things have gone downhill for the two sides.

He’s been a healthy DNP since, which has continued to signal an impending end to his time with the Warriors. That’s why the trade rumors surrounding JK have always gained steam.

Low-value trade options emerge as Jonathan Kuminga’s replacement

When JK got minutes during the first month of the season, he showed delightful improvements. He shot 45% from three across six games while posting 17.5 points per game, both of which were his career high scores. So, there could be merit to the wait-and-see approach from Mike Dunealvy Jr. However, there are trade options that the Warriors cash on.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said Tuesday that the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks have interest in Kuminga. He even suggested that DeMar DeRozan could be a player the Warriors target in a Kuminga trade. Another veteran that Golden State is targeting is the return of Klay Thompson. Both are under contract through the 2026-27 season, but have been reliable scorers. DeRozan is averaging 19.0 points per game, and Thompson is averaging just 12.0 points, but he’s on fire right now, having made 50 percent of his last 64 three-point attempts.

Plus, his connection with the team can’t be discounted. So, the saga of Jonathan Kuminga will again be stretched until the deadline day.