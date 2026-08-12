Mike Dunleavy Jr. Took a Shot at 3 Warriors Stars With Roster Priority Comment, Believes Analyst

On Tuesday, Mike Dunleavy Jr. spent 30 minutes discussing the Warriors‘ roster construction and why the team didn’t make more trades. The general manager also provided clarity on Stephen Curry’s future, but another comment from his media availability is making the rounds.

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“We had to make a decision between talent and availability, and I think we leaned more towards talent,” he said. On paper, Golden State has significant talent, but availability remains a question, especially for three veterans: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and De’Anthony Melton. And that’s why it has now turned into a controversy of its own.

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“Talent or availability, and you lean more toward talent, which means Kristaps Porzingis is talented, but he may not be available,” Dan “Dibs” Dibley said on 95.7 The Game. “And Al Horford, and I mean De’Anthony Melton, you hope he can be both now that he’s a full year removed from his surgery, but that’s a little bit of a shot.

“It is (a rough subject), but if you look at the roster, it’s hard to not look at the roster and say, ‘Yeah, that’s exactly what you did’. Kristaps Porzingis is more talented than he is available. And I think you could say the same thing about Al Horford.”

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Porzingis is the clearest example. The 31-year-old played just 32 combined games for Golden State and Atlanta last season after arriving in a surprise midseason trade. He did play in 15 of the Warriors’ final 22 games, including both Play-In Tournament matchups, but his long injury history makes his availability difficult to predict.

Porzingis has not played more than 65 games in a season since his second year in the league. He has also dealt with multiple injuries and an illness that caused him to miss time last season. Horford’s situation, meanwhile, is more predictable.

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The 40-year-old appeared in 45 games last season after missing time with two separate injuries. Golden State also managed his workload by keeping him out of back-to-backs, a restriction that is expected to continue. Melton offers a different situation.

He is now a full year removed from ACL surgery, giving the Warriors hope that he can provide more consistent two-way production. Mark Willard pointed out that Porzingis does not have the same clearly defined restrictions as Horford.

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“Kristaps, I don’t know. I mean, he can play 82, but he’s allowed to. There’s nothing on the docket that says you absolutely can’t play him,” Willard said.

That does not mean anyone expects Porzingis to play all 82 games. Instead, the uncertainty makes his availability particularly difficult to predict.

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The best-case scenario, Dibs explained, would be for Golden State to reach April with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody back, the veteran additions healthy and the team’s talent finally matching its availability.

That is ultimately the gamble the Warriors have made. Porzingis, Horford, and Melton could raise Golden State’s ceiling, but the team’s season may ultimately depend on how often that talent is actually available.

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