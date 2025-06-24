Mike Dunleavy Jr. Warns Thunder as NBA Finals’ Impact on Warriors Emerges

The Oklahoma City Thunder just wrapped up one of the most unforgettable seasons in modern NBA history. They capped off an almost-perfect year with a Game 7 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals. With 68 regular-season wins—a feat only six other teams have ever achieved—and a flawless playoff run, the Thunder are officially the kings of the league. And here’s the kicker: it’s their first title since the franchise moved from Seattle in 2008. For a team once assumed to have existed just to make up numbers, OKC’s championship run is rewriting the record books.

What makes it even more fascinating is how Sam Presti pulled it off. He’s been the mastermind behind the Thunder since 2007, and now he’s got the youngest championship squad in 48 years. Remember the Paul George trade in 2019? Yeah, Presti flipped that deal into Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Williams, by the way, just dropped 23.6 points per game in the Finals—and had a monster 40-point night in Game 5. That kind of homegrown dominance isn’t something you see every day.

Naturally, the rest of the league’s on alert—especially the Golden State Warriors. While talking about their offseason and upcoming draft, Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. didn’t shy away from calling it out: “Yeah, well, they’ll be the defending champs next year going into the season, and they’ll be the team that we gotta knock off for sure.” That’s a direct shot from a franchise that knows a thing or two about dynasties.

But Dunleavy didn’t stop there. He also noted, “And the good news is, though, I mean, there’s been an incredible amount of parity the last six, seven years. Multiple different champions, multiple different finalists.” The Warriors believed their league-best 109 defensive rating down the stretch could spark another Finals run. And sure, they got through Houston in the first round. But against Minnesota? After stealing Game 1, they lost four straight. No Curry, no answers.

The thing is, the Wolves had everything clicking, averaging 114.8 points in their wins with a ridiculous 63.1 true-shooting percentage. But that same offense? It got exposed by the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder clamped down hard, forcing turnovers and choking the Timberwolves’ flow. So now the big question for the Warriors and Dunleavy is—how do you beat that?

Mike Dunleavy Jr. reveals ‘top priority’ heading into offseason

So while the Oklahoma City Thunder is prepping for parades and polishing their rings, the Warriors are quietly getting to work. After all, their late-season shake-up brought some real buzz. Bringing in Jimmy Butler at the deadline gave them a new trio alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and that boost helped them snag the 7th seed. They even made it to the second round of the playoffs before the Timberwolves shut the door on them. But now, with the season over, it’s clear Golden State isn’t settling.

Naturally, the front office knows the clock is ticking on their aging core. That’s why the Warriors are treating this offseason like a make-or-break moment. And right at the center of that? Jonathan Kuminga. According to NBC Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, Mike Dunleavy Jr. has already set the tone by saying Kuminga’s future is the “main priority heading into free agency.” That’s a pretty strong statement, especially for a restricted free agent.

Interestingly, Kuminga’s journey last season was anything but smooth. He completely fell out of Steve Kerr’s rotation down the stretch, only to get called back during the playoffs when both Butler and Curry got hurt. Despite the ups and downs, he still put up solid numbers across 47 games: 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4% shooting. But with that kind of inconsistency in role, a sign-and-trade might be looming.

That said, the door’s not totally closed. The Warriors are reportedly still open to keeping Kuminga on a long-term deal. The only issue? His fit next to Butler remains unclear. So, let’s see what GSW does next.