Mike Dunleavy Jr. Won’t Hesitate to Trade Warriors’ No. 11 Pick Despite Steve Kerr’s High Expectations

The Golden State Warriors are committed to running it back. Steve Kerr is back on the helm for multiple years. Another important decision awaits the franchise. This year’s draft presents a diverse range of talent, adding serious value to the Warriors’ 11 pick. Then there’s the choice to pick the right guy for the post Stephen Curry-era. That’s the way Kerr wants it to be.

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“It’s obvious where we are with the injuries to Moses [Moody] and Jimmy [Butler], you look at our depth on the wings, [the No. 11 pick] has to play. He’s gotta earn it, but we’re committed to the development of our young players,” said the Warriors head coach.

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Kerr was transparent in admitting his flaws in recent seasons. After the Jonathan Kuminga break-up, he has renewed his stance on using the draft for impact players. However, having missed the playoffs, the top brass is pushing to have a competitive season. Injuries killed their momentum. But since time isn’t on their side, Mike Dunleavy isn’t shutting down any options.

“In a strong draft, we feel like we can get a good player. But we’ll look at everything. If there’s offers for the pick to move up, move back, trade for a veteran player who can help us, we’ll look at all that stuff,” said the Warriors general manager.

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The Warriors have the cap space to make a major move in the summer. The most enticing free agent, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is available for grabs. Furthermore, Porzingis’ exit has freed up $30 million in spending power. From a business perspective, Dunleavy could miss out on a decisive opportunity by limiting the pick’s potential.

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They could package four first-round picks to add a star to pair with a stranded Stephen Curry. Injuries have deepened this urgency. Jimmy Butler sat well beside Curry, but he will miss significant time before returning from a torn ACL. Moses Moody, who had a breakout season averaging 12.1 points, will also return late next year. This is their chance to go all-in to move closer towards a championship push.

As constructed, the top hierarchy isn’t keeping title aspirations. Great business could change that. Steve Kerr is also keen on getting back to winning ways.

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Steve Kerr talks regaining focus

The Golden State Warriors have missed the postseason two out of four seasons since claiming the NBA championship. By their standards, it’s been an underwhelming stretch, yet to get past the second round. This season, injuries derailed the entire season. However, Steve Kerr does feel the irregularities make the team complacent.

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“I think it looks like recommitting to our values and our process. I think the last couple of years, frankly, have been difficult with the age, the collective age, of our team, the injuries. I think we had, like, six guys this year who either couldn’t play back-to-backs or were on minutes restrictions — often at the same time. “I think I really, frankly, gave everyone too much leeway this year,” Kerr told The New York Times.

While there’s no real expectation to win, Kerr doesn’t want to compromise on the franchise’s culture. They are a fading dynasty that wants to go down fighting. Stephen Curry is expected to be close to fully healthy by the time training camp starts in September. What Kerr wants to see is the team showing competitive spirit.

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The 37-win season did help discover gems within the team. Gui Santos is a dynamic forward who gave the team a scoring punch. Will Richard impressed Steve Kerr as a rookie. They don’t have the decorated pieces they once had. But there are some great things to work with. What the Warriors do with their pick could decide their fate next season.

If they work it well, the player could assist the franchise into another playoff berth.