Mike Muscala Net Worth in 2025: Phoenix Suns Coach’s Salary, Contract & Other Details Revealed

Mike Muscala’s basketball journey is one of quiet persistence, adaptability, and steady contribution. From his rise as a dominant mid-major star at Bucknell University to an 11-year NBA career, he became known for his ability to space the floor and his professionalism. Now in 2025, he has transitioned into coaching with the Phoenix Suns, but his financial legacy from his playing days remains significant.
What is Mike Muscala’s net worth?
As of 2025, Mike Muscala’s net worth is estimated at $28.2 million, per basketballreference.com. The majority of this comes from his NBA contracts, with additional income from minor endorsements and his post-playing role in coaching. While he never signed the kind of massive deals associated with All-Stars, his steady presence in the league, coupled with his ability to secure multi-year contracts later in his career, allowed him to accumulate substantial wealth. His financial stability is also a testament to the value of role players in today’s NBA: skilled specialists like Muscala are often in demand for their ability to fit alongside star talent.
Mike Muscala’s contract breakdown
Muscala’s last NBA deal was a one-year contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2023–24 season, later leading to a stint with the Detroit Pistons following a trade. He retired from playing in 2024 before moving into coaching.
|Year
|Annual Salary
|2013
|$161,471
|2014
|$816,482
|2015
|$947,276
|2016
|$1,015,696
|2017
|$5,000,000
|2018
|$5,000,000
|2019
|$1,901,807
|2020
|$2,283,034
|2021
|$3,500,000
|2022
|$3,500,000
|2023
|$4,308,297
Mike Muscala’s career earnings
Over 11 NBA seasons, Muscala earned more than $28 million in salary alone, receiving contracts from the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Detroit Pistons.
|Years
|Team
|Salary
|5
|Atlanta Hawks
|$7,940,925
|1
|LA Clippers
|$28,249
|1
|Los Angeles Lakers
|$1,779,661
|1
|Philadelphia 76ers
|$3,192,090
|5
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|$10,806,356
|1
|Boston Celtics
|$1,186,782
|1
|Detroit Pistons
|$1,850,575
|1
|Washington Wizards
|$1,649,425
His most lucrative seasons came during 2017–18 and 2018–19, when he earned $5 million annually.
Mike Muscala’s College and Professional Career
College Career
Muscala’s path to the NBA began at Bucknell University (2009–2013), where he quickly emerged as one of the Patriot League’s top players. By the end of his college career, he had become Bucknell’s all-time leader in points (2,036) and rebounds (1,093). He was named Patriot League Player of the Year twice and helped lead the Bison to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances. His combination of size, shooting range, and basketball IQ made him an intriguing prospect, especially in an era when stretch bigs were becoming more valuable.
Professional Career
Selected 44th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to the Atlanta Hawks, Muscala began his pro career with a brief stint in Spain before joining the Hawks mid-season. Over five seasons in Atlanta, he established himself as a reliable bench piece, particularly known for his three-point shooting and ability to play both power forward and center.
After leaving Atlanta, Muscala played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Oklahoma City Thunder, where he enjoyed some of his most consistent production. He later had short stints with the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Detroit Pistons. Across 701 career games, Muscala averaged 5.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and shot 37% from three-point range, numbers that underscored his role as a dependable floor spacer.
His career highlight moments included clutch three-pointers and a reputation as a locker-room leader. When he retired in 2024, the Phoenix Suns quickly brought him aboard as an assistant coach, recognizing his basketball knowledge and veteran experience.
