Millionaire Businessman Calls LeBron James as “Total Failure” With Lakers as Mavericks Rumor Heats Up

The lights are bright, the stage is massive, and whispers are turning into roars. As LeBron James heads into his 23rd NBA season, the vibe around the Lakers is weird. Something’s off. The energy shifted. And in the middle of this tension-filled summer, Barstool Sports’ David Portnoy just launched a verbal missile that lit NBA Twitter on fire. With uncertainty swirling around the Lakers’ direction and James’ future, Portnoy’s scorching criticism threw gasoline on an already flaming narrative.

Bron turns 41 in December. The man is still defying age with insane stat lines: 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season while coming off a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He’s not washed, not even close. And yet, this feels like the end of something. For the Lakers, he is now an aging lion as the kingdom hunts for a new king. They didn’t make much noise for him lately. Demands are not heard much. They held strategy meetings and private dinners, but LeBron wasn’t invited. Is this how businesses run? Yes, for the Lakers.

Moreover, he has since opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, but even that feels like a stopgap. According to Rich Paul, James is still “evaluating what’s best” for his final years. He’s not retiring. But this ain’t the honeymoon era of purple and gold anymore. Then came the clip. No sugarcoating, without holding back. David Portnoy, in classic Portnoy fashion, ripped into LeBron with a nuclear rant on the New York Post’s Twitter account:

“I will say this LeBron James, one of the greatest losers in the history of the Lakers organization. He quite literally has never won anything…total bum, a total failure.” It’s a full-blown takedown of LeBron’s impact on the Lakers franchise during his tenure. When Portnoy said, “He’s gonna go back to that bubble and that boy, that bubble saved his life,” he was referring to the 2020 NBA Championship that the Lakers won in the Orlando “bubble” during the COVID-shortened season. Meaning? It is deeper. Hurtful.

Portnoy suggests that it is the only thing standing between LeBron and total failure in L.A. A lone bright spot in what he calls an otherwise unimpressive run. He continued without mercy. “His Lakers teams have not been a threat to do anything,” calling LeBron’s presence in L.A. ineffective in keeping the Lakers consistently competitive. Despite LeBron James’ impressive personal numbers, Portnoy dismisses them. Only to escalate it further.

He escalates the criticism by accusing LeBron of “ruining the franchise,” referring to his influence over front-office decisions. Brutal allegations now. LeBron “forced them at gunpoint to draft their kid,” pointing to the LA Lakers selecting Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 draft. Something many believe happened largely to fulfill LeBron’s dream of playing alongside his son. Finally, Portnoy mocks LeBron for reportedly being frustrated with the organization.

It is clear Portnoy isn’t a great fan of the number 23 in the Lakers jersey. His comments can leave a deeper wound than Stephen A. Smith’s criticism. “They got all they’ve tried to do is accommodate him, and they’ve made a mockery out of a once proud franchise,” Portnoy said. He frames the Lakers’ current situation—a franchise caught between honoring a fading legend and building for the future—as a result of bending too far to LeBron’s wishes. For longtime fans, it’s a gut-punch. For haters, it’s validation. For LeBron loyalists, it’s blasphemy. But it comes during the most uncertain stretch of LeBron’s career. And that makes it hit differently.

LeBron to Dallas? Mavericks Emerge as Frontrunners in a Potential League-Shaking Move

LeBron James, still locked into his $52.6 million player option with the Lakers, might not finish the season in purple and gold. However, the Dallas Mavericks are officially in the mix, and according to a recent X post by The Dunk Central, they’ve leapfrogged everyone as “the new favorites to land LeBron James, per @BovadaOfficial.” Dallas now leads the betting odds at +125, ahead of the Heat, Cavs, Warriors, and Knicks. But it’s not just Vegas stirring the pot.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported during the Summer League that four teams have contacted Rich Paul to gauge LeBron’s availability. Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson has since named those teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, the Clippers, and, yes, the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs are addressing the February error this summer by bringing in Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick, and Klay Thompson, while stacking their roster with names like Kyrie Irving, PJ Washington, and Dereck Lively II. Still, there’s one massive hurdle: money. Unless the Lakers agree to buy out LeBron’s contract, which remains highly unlikely, Dallas would need to unload major salary. Think Klay, Gafford, PJ Washington, and more.

via Imago Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Even Bronny might be part of the deal, because, let’s face it, LeBron may not playing his final NBA chapter in a city that won’t bring his son along for the ride. And Bronny? He brushed off the rumors this week, saying, “I have no idea what you’re talking about. I don’t really pay attention to that stuff.” It didn’t stop him from showing flashes in the Summer League, helping to quiet critics like Stephen A. Smith, who once labeled him a “nepo baby.”

Meanwhile, the team’s offseason moves? Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. The Lakers telegraphed their intent to pivot toward Doncic as the franchise cornerstone. The Lakers have one foot in the future, and LeBron? He’s watching the present slip. Maybe he rides the season out in L.A., mentoring Bronny and chasing one last deep playoff run. Or maybe he jumps at the chance to join Kyrie and Cooper Flagg in Dallas, swinging for title No. 5 with everything on the line. One thing’s clear: the rumors aren’t slowing down. And the King’s next move might just break the league.