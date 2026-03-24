Bucks Accused of Forcibly Keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo Out of Team to Tank by Players Association

The Milwaukee Bucks saw Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left-knee hyperextension as an opportunity. They decided to shut down the Greek star for the rest of the regular season, citing a long-term healthy plan. But unfortunately, the National Basketball Players Association, aka the players’ union, has intervened in the matter. And things don’t look good for the Bucks.

“The Player Participation Policy was designed by the league to hold teams accountable and ensure that when an All-Star like Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy and ready to play, he is on the court. Unfortunately, anti-tanking policies are only as effective as their enforcement; fans, broadcast partners, and the integrity of the game itself will continue to suffer as long as ownership goes unchecked. We look forward to collaborating with the NBA on meaningful new proposals that will directly address and discourage tanking.”

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In simple terms, the league created the Player Participation Policy to make sure teams play their best, healthy stars—like Giannis—so fans get what they expect. Rules only work when authorities strictly enforce them. Right now, teams can still bend them, especially when trying to lose games on purpose (tanking). This hurts fans, broadcasters, and the game’s fairness. That’s why there’s a push for stricter rules and better enforcement to stop tanking truly.

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Right now, the league is indeed suffering from tanking. Many experts and players like Draymond Green have publicly called out teams for doing it. Teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and others are under the radar for the same reason. Add the Milwaukee Bucks’ attempt, and you have another team joining the ‘tanking club.’

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Now, such moves take away from the joy of the NBA. Imagine playing against a team that is losing the game on purpose. But that’s how things have been as of late. “You go into these games and stuff that’s supposed to be open isn’t open because these guys don’t know where they should be because these guys are trying to lose. It is disgusting, and it’s just terrible for the NBA,” Draymond had blasted earlier in February.

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Coming back to the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. What were they planning?

Milwaukee’s plan to sit out Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo picked up a scary left knee hyperextension, along with a bone bruise, during a March 16 win over the Indiana Pacers. It wasn’t his first setback either, as this season has already tested him with multiple injuries. Naturally, the Milwaukee Bucks thought long-term. They wanted to shut him down for the rest of the regular season. The goal was simple: Protect their franchise cornerstone. Avoid any setback. And yes, quietly improve draft lottery positioning.

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However, Giannis didn’t back down. He made it crystal clear in repeated meetings that if doctors clear him, he plays. No compromises. No patience for caution that feels excessive. Meanwhile, the front office kept pushing restraint, fearing long-term damage. As a result, tension built fast behind closed doors. Both sides remained firm. Neither was blinking. And with the season ticking away, the standoff was only getting louder.

Imago Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Giannis’s MRI report showed no structural damage. But Doc Rivers expressed uncertainty, “The good news was it was a really good image, so there was no damage. Nothing.” Now, the 10-time All-Star has spent the season on a strict minutes restriction while managing injuries to his calf, groin, ankle, and knee. Despite the setbacks, he has played 36 games, putting up 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, all while averaging just 28.9 minutes per game.

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This isn’t just a disagreement; it’s a full-blown tug of war for control. On one side, the Milwaukee Bucks are thinking long game, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is locked in on the present. Meanwhile, the National Basketball Players Association has stepped in, raising bigger questions about fairness and intent. So now, this isn’t only about one player. It’s about where the league draws the line.