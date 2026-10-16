Milwaukee Bucks Announce Decision to Shift Home Opener After Brewers Reach World Series

The Milwaukee Bucks have moved their home opener against the Chicago Bulls from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The new tip-off comes just hours before the Brewers host Game 1 of the World Series.

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The team announced the change on X a day after Milwaukee finished off the Dodgers in the NLCS.

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“We’re proud to move our home opener from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m. on 10/23 in celebration of the @Brewers hosting Game 1 of the World Series,” the Bucks wrote.

The date stays the same. The Bucks open their regular season on the road against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Oct. 21, so the Bulls game will be their first at Fiserv Forum this year.

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The team also released a statement. “The Brewers’ return to the World Series for the first time in 44 years is a special moment for Milwaukee and sports fans across Wisconsin,” the Bucks said.

“Congratulations to the Brewers and the entire organization on this tremendous achievement, and we’ll be cheering them on as they begin their World Series run,” the statement continued.

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It ended by thanking the league. “The Bucks are proud to move our home opener to 3 p.m. in recognition of this historic occasion and thank the NBA for making this schedule change possible,” the team said.

Brewers Are Back in the World Series

Milwaukee swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS to get there. clinching with a 6–4 win in Game 4. The Dodgers were the back-to-back defending champions and knocked the Brewers out of the same round in 2025.

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It is the Brewers’ first World Series since 1982, when they played in the American League at County Stadium and lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. It is also the first National League pennant in franchise history.

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The Brewers won 103 games this season, up from 97 in 2025 and the most in baseball. The Dodgers finished second with 100. That gave Milwaukee home-field advantage, so Games 1 and 2 will be played at American Family Field, along with Games 6 and 7 if needed. The ballpark opened in 2001 as Miller Park and has never hosted a World Series game.

Milwaukee will face either the Cleveland Guardians or the Tampa Bay Rays, with Cleveland leading the ALCS 2–1. Game 1 will air on FOX, and Game 2 follows on Saturday, Oct. 24. MLB had not announced first-pitch times when the Bucks made their move, so fans planning around both games should watch for the official schedule.

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The Bucks’ home opener will air on MY24 in Milwaukee and on statewide affiliates, and limited tickets remain, according to the release. The team said it worked with the NBA to create a memorable day for Milwaukee sports fans.

With the earlier tip-off, the Bucks will play first, and the Brewers will follow later that evening. Fiserv Forum and American Family Field sit about three miles apart, so both games will be played within the same city that afternoon and evening.