Bucks Delete Giannis Video After Multiple Heat Culture References Spark Fan Frenzy

Teams are strategic with what they put out on social media. However, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to erase a normal Giannis Antetokounmpo presser after their loss to the Miami Heat. The Bucks cornerstone didn’t say anything controversial. He asked his team to be selfless and continue playing as a healthy team. So what ticked them off?

Might be Antetokounmpo’s hefty praise for the infamous ‘Heat Culture’. One of those comments praised their relentless energy during games.

“Larsson was just relocating, made shots, creating an issue for us defensively. Bam was being Bam, you know. You got to do a better job boxing him out. You know he’s going to get in the paint and get to his spots. And they executed… You know they’re going to play tough. You know they’re not going to stop playing. That’s the Miami Heat culture,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That was the kind of performance the Heat put on today. The Bucks limited them to shooting just 41.3% from the field. Bam Adebayo had a tough scoring night after scoring 83 against the Wizards. But the Heat found a way, as they always do. Tonight, it was by attacking every possession and building on their first-quarter lead.

Notably, the Heat grabbed 53 rebounds against the Bucks’ 36. The offensive boards resulted in an 18-4 second-chance points edge for Vice City. They didn’t necessarily shoot the ball efficiently. But the Heat Culture has never been about perfecting a system. It’s always been about tussling through every game with the intention of winning.

That’s a virtue that sticks true to Giannis Antetokounmpo. And he rightfully showed respect to his opponents after a thrilling game of basketball. However, fans were all over the place listening to the Greek Freak’s praise for the Heat.

Heat fans take their side on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments only had one interpretation for Heat fans. He is infatuated with their culture, meaning there’s a possibility of the two-time MVP joining them. “Come home king,” one fan wrote after his press conference.

Several other reactions mirrored the sentiment of the Heat still having a chance. During the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, Miami was seen as a favorable landing spot for the Greek Freak. “He knows if he keeps flirting, then we’ll fall back into his trap when that shams report comes out again,” another fan mentioned.

It wasn’t just the Heat Culture Antetokounmpo praised. He also gave credit to head coach Erik Spoelstra for building a winning atmosphere in Miami. Antetokounmpo exudes resilience, even deciding to stay with a struggling Milwaukee team. The Heat Culture asks for that desire, to always fight for the badge.

However, not all fans were interested. Comments like “We are good buddy” were also common. After a quiet trade deadline, the Heat have started to pick up some steam. They’ve won seven games in a row and hold a strong position to get a guaranteed playoff spot for the first time in three years. Some fans don’t want to see their team’s growth be interrupted by getting a star of Antetokounmpo’s magnitude.

“We don’t care. Enjoy Milwaukee Giannis,” a fan responded. It’s not a surprising sentiment. But it could very well change in the offseason. The Heat will have the cap space available to make a major acquisition in the summer. Considering the Bucks haven’t improved, they might be forced into dealing one of the best players in franchise history.

The Heat could very well pounce, build a tandem with Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The Bucks cornerstone was among the few players who appreciated Adebayo’s 83-point performance. Moreover, he also commends his unlimited energy.

The Heat Culture screams for Giannis Antetokounmpo. But so far, he’s still keen on remaining with the Bucks. Do you think his comments could be a preview of what to come in the summer? Let us know your views in the comments below.