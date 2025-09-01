Bucks Depth Chart: How Does the Roster Look After Thanasis Antetokounmpo Addition

“Have the Milwaukee Bucks done enough to secure their championship future?” As rumors swirled about Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially leaving Milwaukee, the Bucks’ front office sprang into action. General Manager Jon Horst hadn’t been idle over the past two seasons—he made a bold trade, sending away championship-winning point guard Jrue Holiday to bring Damian Lillard aboard. However, Lillard’s tenure, marred by injuries and chemistry challenges, limited the team’s progress. Horst also added promising talent like Kevin Porter Jr. to bolster the rotation, but despite these moves, the Bucks suffered another disappointing first-round playoff exit, heavily impacted by injuries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a surprising move, Horst waived an injured Damian Lillard, signaling a clear shift in strategy. To reinforce the roster, Milwaukee signed Myles Turner, a six-foot-eleven big man whose presence in the post provides much-needed support to Giannis. Yet, trade rumors linking Giannis to destinations like New York and Los Angeles continued to swirl. Milwaukee’s latest signing sends a powerful message: Giannis Antetokounmpo is committed to staying with the Bucks.

The Bucks front office just signed Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a 1-year, $2.9M deal, shutting down the rumor mill for the Greek Freak to leave Milwaukee for the 2025-26 season. Known primarily as a “glue guy,” the older Antetokounmpo lacks impressive statistics, averaging only 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game throughout his career. He maintains a high efficiency rate of about 50% in his limited 7 minutes per game. Thanasis has never secured consistent rotational minutes. Additionally, he’s recovering from a season-ending Achilles tear, leaving him with much to prove.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But after adding him, what do the Bucks look like? Let’s take a look:

PG: Kevin Porter Jr., Cole Anthony, Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Andre Jackson Jr., Jamaree Bouyea

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SG: Gary Trent Jr., AJ Green, Taurean Prince, Andre Jackson Jr.

SF: Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, Gary Trent Jr., Andre Jackson Jr., Thanasis Antetokounmpo

AD

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, Taurean Prince, Pete Nance, Thanasis Antetokounmpo

C: Myles Turner, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jericho Sims, Pete Nance

So here’s what the Bucks are rolling with: Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Kyle Kuzma, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Myles Turner. On paper, that lineup screams “needs backcourt help” after waiving Damian Lillard. The guard rotation lacks the polish of a true floor general, and that could come back to bite them in the playoffs.

But here’s the flip side: every player in that group is serviceable, adaptable, and capable of excelling in a defined role. Kuzma brings secondary scoring, Trent Jr. is a reliable perimeter threat, and Turner anchors the paint. Most importantly, KPJ and Turner carry sky-high ceilings—if Milwaukee finds a way to unlock their potential next to Giannis, this squad suddenly looks dangerous.

The question then becomes: is this enough for Giannis to chase his second ring? If the Bucks maximize their strengths, the answer might just be yes.

But, some important pieces are still missing before we can see another parade in Milwaukee. Let’s take a look at what Jon Horst’s next possible moves are, and what the franchise’s pockets are looking like.

What’s next for the Milwaukee Bucks?

In the modern NBA, the game revolves around the three-point line. Gone are the days of fighting inside the paint, taking elbows, charges, and double-teaming the big man. Seven-footers aren’t that scary anymore, unless they move like Wemby, and the real threat? Sharpshooters from deep. So, quite obviously, teams are scrambling to find the next Stephen Curry, or Dame Lillard. But what about the Bucks? They had Dame, they gave him up, and now they need someone new.

If Milwaukee follows the current trend of prioritizing offensive threats, especially three-point shooters, it might not yield success for the city. Remember how they won their championship? Defense! Jrue Holiday shut down virtually every player he guarded in 2020-21, while also providing excellent floor spacing. Even Giannis acknowledged this, saying, “He blessed me with a f—— championship.” Unfortunately, Holiday now plays for the Celtics, and there’s no realistic way to bring him back.

Milwaukee, on the other hand, is already $17M over the salary cap, close to hitting the first apron. That’s kind of what happens when you waive Damian Lillard, and get $22.5M of dead money on your books. The Bucks also made a significant signing in Cole Anthony for the 2025-26 season. He joined the Bucks after being traded from the Orlando Magic to the Memphis Grizzlies, followed by a contract buyout with Memphis. Anthony’s signing fills a key role, as he is likely to handle significant point guard minutes given that Kevin Porter Jr. and Ryan Rollins are combo guards in the rotation.

The Bucks could further bolster their roster with a defensive specialist. Both Gary Payton II and Ben Simmons would fit the criteria. Despite some baggage associated with these players, they’re both free agents who likely won’t exceed Horst’s budget constraints. Giddey would be an amazing fit, but with reports indicating the Chicago Bulls are close to signing him, it seems unlikely that Milwaukee would get a shot.

For the Bucks, it’s not just about who they can add—it’s about who they absolutely shouldn’t. Two big names are floating around in free agency, but neither looks like a fit in Milwaukee’s defensive blueprint: Cam Thomas and Russell Westbrook.

Thomas is negotiating with the Nets, but his hunt for something close to $30 million is going to be a tough sell. He’s a gifted scorer, no doubt, but his defensive limitations make him a risky addition for a team that’s trying to tighten the screws on that end of the floor.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Westbrook, the resume speaks for itself—former MVP, triple-double king, and a future Hall of Famer. But recent struggles with his fit on the Nuggets have cooled the market. For a Bucks team that’s leaning hard into defensive identity, Russ simply doesn’t move the needle in the right direction.

It will be interesting to see which direction Jon Horst and his team go in. One thing’s for certain: Milwaukee needs a deep playoff run. Otherwise, they might not have a star to run it back with next year.