Bucks Eye 2 All-Stars After Giannis Antetokounmpo Issues Strong Message on Future – Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks have failed almost every time to maintain a winning roster around their star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, since winning the championship back in 2021. This season has been nothing different as well, as apart from Myles Turner, the Bucks haven’t made any huge moves. However, that might change soon after the Greek star’s recent statement.

“The Bucks reportedly have legitimate interest in Ja Morant & Zach LaVine,” NBA reporter Jim Owczarski reported on X.

It seems like Milwaukee’s front office is gearing up to make huge waves in the trade market before the February deadline, and what better way than to buy low on two All-Stars who could provide decent value to this team. On one hand, Ja Morant, who has been put up for trade by the Memphis Grizzlies, could be a great replacement for Damian Lillard.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine could also prove to be a great option in the frontcourt for the Bucks. Even though Morant hasn’t been his best version this season, averaging just 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, he’s still a great player nonetheless. At the same time, Zach LaVine has also been pretty solid. He’s averaged 19.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

While these are not insane numbers, it’s safe to say that if they can consistently deliver at this rate, both these players could form a solid partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, they can get hold of these two stars easily enough, and that’s a requirement for any trade they are willing to make in this campaign.

That’s because Milwaukee’s cupboard of assets is pretty bare, and they cannot offer much to their other teams, which will be involved in these deals. Now it remains unknown as to what the asking price for both Morant and LaVine is, but it’s still safe to assume that Milwaukee will have to pay a price to acquire both of them.

And to get assets, they will have to move some players, something that will be interesting to see. Nonetheless, that will be something we will need to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the Greek Freak has cleared his stance regarding his future in the city of Wisconsin amid all the trade chatter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo sends a clear message to everyone regarding his future

The NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the trade talks are heating up. Amid this, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has become the talk of the town. The Greek Freak has practically been around trade rumors throughout the season, but after all that, it seems like the two-time MVP has finally decided his future in the league.

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say, ‘I want a trade,’” he stated recently.

Antetokounmpo made it crystal clear that he doesn’t want to leave Milwaukee, contrary to what many people believe.

“That conversations are happening between other people, third parties, it’s something that I can’t control. I can’t control what you’re going to say with my agent, or with my best friend, or with my chef. I can only control what comes out of my mouth. And not one time have I shown that I’m not invested in this team.”

Antetokounmpo has experienced a fair amount of injury troubles this season, but despite that, he’s been performing at an MVP level whenever on the court. He’s averaged 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists. This is great news for the Bucks, who now have the 31-year-old’s assurance. So, they can finally build around him as the trade deadline approaches.