Bucks Eyeing $97M NBA Guard To Help Giannis Antetokounmpo, As Per Reports

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 20, 2025 | 6:40 AM EST

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Milwaukee Bucks are searching for consistency at a difficult moment. With Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined by a soleus strain and not expected back until mid-January, Milwaukee has slipped to 11th in the East. The absence has exposed a need for stability, and the front office now appears focused on identifying a potential solution.

According to veteran NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks are reportedly targeting a star shooting guard to pair with Antetokounmpo in hopes of playoff contention.

“One of the guys that I’ve identified is Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings,” Haynes said. ” As Giannis Antetokounmpo has applied pressure on the Bucks to make some moves, the Bucks, I am told, are buyers, and they are trying to figure out a way to bring in a difference-making type of player into the roster.”

However, Haynes was careful to point out that there hasn’t been any “concrete evidence of serious talks” between the two parties. But the fact that LaVine is someone they’re heavily considering says as much about LaVine’s talent as it does about the Bucks’ mindset. The 30-year-old has played 23 games this season, so far averaging 20.2 points. Last season, after giving a steady performance to the Bulls, he was moved to the Kings.

The Bucks, on the other hand, entered the season after a complete reshuffling of the roster. Damian Lillard was waived after a torn Achilles, Brook Lopez left for free agency, and no co-stars alongside Antetokounmpo, now replaced with shooting at the other four spots.

Unfortunately, without Antetokounmpo, the team completely falls apart. Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. possess some shot-creating abilities, but rely heavily on the Greek Freak’s on-ball gravity to get open shots. Now, with him re-opening talks with the Bucks front office about the team’s future, any move might be the move to convince him to stay, and LaVine is a better fit than people might realize.

Why Zach LaVine Has Landed on the Milwaukee Bucks’ Radar and How He Fits

Zach LaVine isn’t just a random name. He’s a proven scorer capable of creating shots off the dribble, spacing the floor, and shifting defensive focus, a combination of skills Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t had next to him since healthy Khris Middleton.

article-image

Imago

This season, LaVine is averaging 20.2 points, on 48.7% from the field and 38.5% from three, and is capable of being even more efficient when on a better team, as demonstrated by his three-point shooting last year, at 44.6%. That kind of amazing scoring gravity can give Milwaukee a secondary scorer to keep the team afloat when Antetokounmpo misses time, and make his life easier in crunch time.

Any potential LaVine trade comes with a massive cost. He carries a massive salary, earning $47 million this year, and has a player option in the summer. To make things worse, Sacramento has not shown any indication of moving him, which means that the Bucks will probably have to send a significant package of young role players and picks to make the deal work, which might hinder their chances of making it far in the playoffs.

Adding LaVine wouldn’t just address a dire need on offense, but also send a broader message to the league: the team is redefining its identity around Giannis with genuine urgency.

