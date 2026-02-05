Bucks Finally Make Trade Move After Final Decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future

After weeks of rumors and speculations surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have finally decided on his future ahead of today’s trade deadline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the two-time MVP will seemingly remain right where he’s always been once the trade deadline passes, as the Bucks have since wasted no time in bolstering their ranks.

“The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to trade Cole Anthony and Amir Coffey to the Phoenix Suns for Nick Richards and Nigel Hayes-Davis, sources tell ESPN,” Shams Charania later reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

These additions give Milwaukee added size on the court as well as veteran presence in the front court with the arrival of 31-year-old Hayes-Davis, as they look to improve their 19-29 record and climb up in the Eastern Conference standings to emerge as true contenders.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports