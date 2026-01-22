Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams “Selfish” Teammates After Doc Rivers Snub on Live Television

Last week, Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Doc Rivers were not on the same page in their blowout 106-139 loss to the Timberwolves. Now, it seems the discontent is growing, as visuals confirmed the Greek Freak walking away from his coach. In fact, the 2x MVP even laid the marker down on his teammates after not leading even once against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It was yet another loss as the Bucks are now 1-4 in the last five. OKC was successful in limiting Giannis Antetokounmpo to 8/11 field goals on Wednesday. But the team leader questioned his teammates about this display. “Look, I’m not the guy who will yell at his teammate and demand the ball,” he said to the media. “I’ve never done that in my career, but I feel like I’ve played with teammates that kind of understand the gravity that I can cause for our team how I can create for my teammates and for myself, and how I can help the team be more successful.

“Not playing hard. Not playing hard. We do not do the right thing. Not play to win, not playing together. Our chemistry is not there. Guys are being selfish. Guys are trying to look for their own shots instead of looking for the right shot for the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s complaints are valid, as he was the top scorer on the team despite not taking the most shots. In the 122-102 loss to the Thunder, Bobby Portis converted just 6 of his 14 shots for 15 points, and Kyle Kuzma converted just 4 of his 12 shots for 9 points. Even other teammates Rollins and Green had 11 and 10 shots each, but weren’t as efficient as the Greek Freak.

Imago Apr 3, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Lasting 31:29, Giannis posted a 19-point, 17-rebound double-double to go with seven assists and one steal. While the 31-year-old star is performing at his career best, the same can’t be said for the rest of the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Veterans such as Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr. have all seen their scoring averages dip from last season. So, the frustration on Antetokounmpo’s part is audible and visible.

During a timeout, Doc Rivers wanted to get a word in Giannis’s ears. But the 2x MVP ignored his coach as he walked past him to go sit on the bench. Milwaukee’s nine-year playoff streak is in jeopardy midway through the season, with the Bucks (18-25) 11th in the Eastern Conference standings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

They haven’t won more than two games in a row at any point this season.

‘Villian’ Giannis Antetokounmpo could be heading for a divorce

This season has been unlike any for the Greece native and the Bucks fans. The trade rumors were rampant in the off-season and still continue with two weeks left before the deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid this, the fans haven’t seen the winning basketball that they are accustomed to. Against the blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the frustration has reached a boiling point. The team was booed by its home fans. Surprisingly, Antetokounmpo booed back at Fiserv Forum fans.

“Felt great,” the Greek forward told a reporter who asked about the moment he booed back. “I don’t know, for some reason, I enjoy being the villain this year.” Giannis Antetokounmpo called it his fuel for the motor, but it has only fueled his trade talks. ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst began on NBA Today. “It’s almost like a couple that everybody in the league thinks is going to get divorced. They don’t know if they’re going to get divorced by Easter, if they’re going to get divorced by July 4th, but in the league, the teams do believe this is going to be a divorce.”

Even in the offseason, Giannis explored the option with the front office of a trade to New York. With frustrations seeping in after every loss and the discontent only getting louder, only time will tell if the divorce happens sooner than reported.