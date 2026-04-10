Bucks GM Says Supporting Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Mean Granting His Wishes to Play With Brothers

Bucks GM Jon Horst made one thing clear when addressing Giannis Antetokounmpo’s situation. Supporting the franchise star does not mean granting every request, especially when it comes to his desire to return and potentially share the court with his brothers. With Giannis pushing to play and the team holding firm on medical clearance, Horst’s latest comments offered a revealing look into how Milwaukee is balancing loyalty with long-term responsibility.

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Giannis has been pushing to return after suffering a knee injury in mid-March, but the Bucks continue to hold him out due to medical clearance concerns. The timing adds another layer, with his younger brother Alex Antetokounmpo recently appearing in multiple games after signing a two-way deal earlier this season. When Horst was asked whether letting Giannis suit up alongside Alex in the home finale against the Nets could help ease tensions, he addressed both the emotional and professional sides of the situation. “I care because of the partnership and everything that we’ve done together, what I hope we continue to do together, everything he’s done for me personally,” Horst said. “Organizationally, we care what Giannis thinks. Of course. And I hope he cares what we think and what we feel.” He then drew the line clearly: “You can still care and not do what they want. You have to make tough decisions in tough circumstances, and the lens is to make the best professional judgment that we can that’s best for him and us regarding his health.”

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Horst doubled down on that stance, making it clear that health remains the only factor driving the decision. “That is ruling everything. That’s really all that we care about. There’s no gamesmanship here. There’s no angling. We just care about doing what’s right for him and for us from a health perspective,” he added. The message was simple: even in a player-first organization, there are limits when it comes to balancing personal wishes with long-term health.

The situation has gained even more attention following the NBA’s ongoing review into Giannis’ availability after the NBPA raised concerns about a potential shutdown. While the Bucks have consistently maintained that their decisions are medically driven, Giannis has publicly pushed back and even welcomed an investigation. That tension only adds context to Horst’s stance, as the organization continues to prioritize long-term health over short-term or emotional decisions.

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Amid all of this, Alex Antetokounmpo made history when he debuted for the Bucks against the Dallas Mavericks, joining his brothers Thanasis and Giannis within the same organization. It marked the first time three brothers have been part of the same NBA roster, a moment of pride for Giannis, who has been sidelined with injury and is eager to return to the hardwood and share the court with his brother.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Alex’s Bucks Debut

Alex Antetokounmpo signed a two-way contract with Milwaukee last fall, and his debut against the Dallas Mavericks quickly turned into a historic moment for the family. With Thanasis already on the roster and Giannis watching from the sidelines, the Antetokounmpos became the first trio of brothers to be part of the same NBA team.

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As Alex stepped on the court against the Mavericks, Giannis beamed with pride watching from the sidelines. His brother scored his first three NBA points at the free throw line, and the two-time MVP waited for a stoppage in play to retrieve the game ball as a memento. “Hey, man. I can retire now,” Giannis commented after his brother made a free throw. “I’ve done it all man. I can retire now.”

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In that moment, it was clear that family remains at the center of everything for Giannis, even amid a complicated situation with the organization. While the chance to share the court with both of his brothers will have to wait, the significance of that possibility is undeniable. Across the league, family storylines have emerged this season, from LeBron James playing alongside Bronny to Stephen and Seth Curry sharing the floor, but none carry the same uniqueness as the Antetokounmpo brothers potentially doing it together in Milwaukee.