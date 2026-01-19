Bucks Make Final Decision on Ja Morant Trade Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo Exit Rumors

The NBA in London turned out to be a statement night for the Memphis Grizzlies. For weeks now, they had thrown their star boy, Ja Morant, into the pits of the trade market. The 26-year-old became a hot topic for every team capable of picking him. However, after a double-double and a win was enough for Morant to declare his will. And looks like both the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat have to take a step back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported: “Ja Morant is NOT expected to be traded to the Miami Heat or Milwaukee Bucks.”

Returning to action following an absence caused by a right calf issue, Morant appeared fully restored, producing 24 points plus 13 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies powered a 126-109 victory against the Orlando Magic during London play. Meanwhile, Sunday’s success featured a dominant showing, and Morant publicly dismissed speculation suggesting a desire to leave the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anybody in here who knows me — I’m a very loyal guy,” Morant said, per Marc Stein. He added, “I’ve got a logo on my back, so that should tell you exactly where I want to be.” The point guard referred to the tattoo he has of the team logo.

Now, Ja Morant remains locked in with the Memphis Grizzlies through the 2027-28 season, currently in the third phase of a five-year contract worth $197 million. Meanwhile, he is earning $39.4 million during the 2025-26 campaign. League discussions around his future have sharpened, with Memphis signaling a baseline ask of at least one first-round pick in any Ja Morant deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, aligned with his recent public stance, momentum favors continuity through season end, although within NBA circles, unpredictability always breathes and quiet movement can surface at any moment. Remember, the midseason trade window is open until February 5!

Meanwhile, the air around Giannis Antetokounmpo is thickening. The Milwaukee Bucks are out of the Morant trade equation. That’s a seemingly confirmed piece of news. However, the future of the franchise’s face has entered the shadow realm. Is Giannis going to break his promise and leave the team?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Bucks let go of Morant but find trouble with Antetokounmpo’s future

Speculation always exists, yet hearing jeers from the home crowd signals a deeper problem, and Giannis Antetokounmpo now faces that reality in Milwaukee. Therefore, tension has escalated. The team has suffered its third separate stretch this year featuring a skid of at least three straight defeats, capped by a 101-119 setback against the Spurs on Thursday.

Well, the Bucks did make it clear that they won’t make the Greek Freak available before the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the franchise is entering one of the most critical trade periods in franchise history with three weeks remaining before the deadline. Sources told ESPN the organization has acted aggressively in pursuit of roster upgrades. They are aiming to salvage a disappointing season or pivot toward a new era while maximizing Giannis’ prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Financially, the Milwaukee Bucks hold notable flexibility. The franchise is operating outside the luxury tax for the first time since 2019-20 and free from apron caps. Thus, enabling them to pursue players with multiple years left on their contracts. League executives view Milwaukee’s greatest opportunity as acquiring larger contracts extending beyond this season. The list includes the likes of Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins.

The urgency is clear: Milwaukee is 3-11 without Antetokounmpo, with offensive efficiency plunging to 107.6, the worst mark in the NBA. They are letting Ja Morant slip away as a plausible trade prospect this midseason. However, their sole target would remain to strengthen the team around Giannis. Because the situation within the locker room and among the fans is heated. And another miss could indicate a goodbye no one is ready for.