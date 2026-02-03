Bucks Owner Breaks Silence on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Decision Amid Cavaliers Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the Milwaukee Bucks‘ heartbeat since debut. However, as rumors around his trade escalate, so does the team’s affection for him. And why shouldn’t that be the case? The organization was in a 50-year trophy-less drought until 2021. Giannis was the engine behind that championship-winning season. Therefore, the owner, Jimmy Haslam, had nothing but kind words for the 31-year-old.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Haslam spoke to the media about the ongoing trade drama. For him, the Greek Freak is easily a top-three or top-four player in the world. “And he’s a really good person, too. He’s no problem. He’s a great leader, tries hard,” the Bucks owner said. “And I think Giannis and the Bucks, and this goes back to before we were involved, have always worked closely to see what’s best for Giannis and what’s best for the Bucks. And we’ll continue to do so.”

At present, the Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of suitors who want Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, they won’t bargain for the superstar. In fact, league insiders believe that the organization would demand elite young prospects or multiple valuable draft selections to even consider moving their cornerstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have started making active moves in the trade market. Recently, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported, “The Cavs have talked to the Bucks about Giannis, and the Cavs have talked to the Mavericks about Anthony Davis. And the Cavs are obviously talking about James Harden.” But why would they want to do this?

The logic for the Cavs‘ bold move is simple: they need to hold on to their anchor, Donovan Mitchell. Or, look into a future without him. The 29-year-old nears potential free agency in 2027. Now, the real pressure is on Cleveland’s postseason result. Mitchell has already been a part of several first and second-round exits. Therefore, any more of such heartbreaks could jeopardize his long-term connection with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while the league is busy discussing Giannis’ next landing spot, another NBA insider, Zach Lowe, has some interesting insights. Is it possible that the Bucks are putting up an act?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Milwaukee not trade Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Zach Lowe surveyed franchises linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo and others monitoring the chase. After four to five days of discussions, he sensed league-wide doubt about Milwaukee trading its superstar immediately. Instead, executives expect patience. Because of Antetokounmpo’s calf issue, the Bucks could rest him, slip in standings, evaluate their draft position, then reconsider moves during summer negotiations.

Then he dropped the bombshell. Lowe stated, “One front office person on one of these teams called this a quote, side show to me in a couple of messages, saying, this is just for show, they’re not going to trade him.”

Many view Antetokounmpo remaining with the Milwaukee Bucks as the likelier path, with projections once leaning 80-20 or 75-25. However, Zach Lowe now hears a balanced 50-50 outlook across front offices. Meanwhile, organizations keep escalating pursuit plans, brainstorming inventive packages and assets to tempt Milwaukee into considering a monumental roster shift this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via NBA

Like, the Miami Heat could offer two first-round picks, Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and/or Andrew Wiggins for Giannis. Meanwhile, the Warriors have a series of picks, Draymond Green/Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski, and Jonathan Kuminga to give up.

Therefore, the air around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future is intense. He is going to stay in the league and fight for his next ring. However, will that fight be with the Bucks or without them? Now that seems like a million-dollar question!