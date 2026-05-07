Bucks Owner Sets Deadline for Giannis Antetokounmpo to Make Decision on Future in Milwaukee

He called it “disrespectful” when the Bucks benched him over the final weeks of the season while he insisted he was healthy enough to play. That public fracture, a two-time MVP calling out his own franchise in the final weeks of a 32-win season, was the most visible symptom of a relationship that has needed clarity for over a year. On Wednesday, Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam provided it, drawing a firm line in the sand around Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future and naming the NBA Draft as the moment the franchise stops living in the uncertainty.

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“Giannis has brought Milwaukee its second championship and the first in 50 years,” Haslam said at the press conference introducing Taylor Jenkins as the team’s new head coach. “He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a phenomenal person. He’s arguably one of the best basketball players in the world, and we will do what’s best for Giannis and what’s best for the organization. We don’t know whether Giannis will stay with us or not, but we’ll work through that with Giannis in the coming weeks.” The framing was measured, but what followed was not.

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“I just think before the draft is a natural time, right, because if Giannis does play somewhere else, we ought to get a lot of assets,” Haslam said. “And that’s (general manager) Jon (Horst’s) job to do. And if he’s here, you build the team differently.” That is the deadline, stated plainly: June 23, the night of the NBA Draft, is when the Bucks need to know which version of their future they are building.

Haslam was explicit about the stakes on both sides. “Sometime over the next six or seven weeks, we’ll decide whether Giannis is going to sign a max contract and stay with us, or he’s going to play somewhere else,” he said. “Jon and Taylor, along with Wes and myself, will make that call, and we understand the gravity of that call.” If Antetokounmpo does not sign the four-year, $275 million extension Milwaukee can offer him in October, he could become a free agent after next season, a scenario the Bucks clearly want resolved before they walk into draft night not knowing which direction their roster is moving. The draft timeline is not arbitrary. If Giannis Antetokounmpo moves on, Milwaukee would need to trade him before the draft to acquire additional 2026 draft capital in any deal, a window that closes once the picks are off the board.

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Haslam went out of his way to push back on the narrative that the relationship between ownership and their franchise player has deteriorated past repair. “I just want to stress, though, that our relationship with him, despite what is reported by certain ESPN writers, is very positive,” he said. The pointed reference to “certain ESPN writers” is a direct shot at the persistent reporting, primarily from Shams Charania, that has kept Antetokounmpo’s discontent as a running storyline throughout the season. Haslam was equally clear that there had been no breakdown in communication: “We never had any problem communicating directly with Giannis, at all, and always knew where he stood. And I think he always knew where we stood.

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The Rest of the NBA Is Already Preparing for a Giannis Decision

The moment Haslam publicly connected Giannis’ future to the NBA Draft timeline, the ripple effects across the league became obvious. Teams that have quietly monitored the situation for months now have a clearer sense of when Milwaukee intends to reach a decision.

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The Knicks, Timberwolves, Warriors, Heat, Trail Blazers, and Magic have all surfaced in various reports tied to Antetokounmpo over the past year. Several organizations are already believed to be evaluating what a realistic trade package for a two-time MVP would even look like.

Giannis has still not formally requested a trade. However, he has repeatedly emphasized that competing for championships remains the priority at this stage of his career.

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That tension hovered over Milwaukee throughout the entire 2025-26 season. Injuries limited Giannis to just 36 games, while the Bucks stumbled to a 32-50 record and missed the playoffs entirely for the first time in nearly a decade.

Frustration also became public late in the season when Giannis described the organization’s decision to hold him out as “disrespectful” despite believing he was healthy enough to return.

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Imago Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Bucks’ decision to hire Taylor Jenkins without involving Antetokounmpo in the process was a notable departure from previous coaching searches where star players were consulted. General manager Jon Horst was direct about it: “Every situation is different, and for us it’s really important. This is about building the culture, the identity of the team. It wasn’t about Giannis or not Giannis.” Whether Antetokounmpo reads that as the organization moving on without him, or as a healthy boundary being set, will likely define whether the next six weeks end in an extension or a trade demand.

Haslam was careful not to speak for him. Antetokounmpo has said repeatedly that he likes playing in Milwaukee but wants to play for a franchise committed to competing for championships. The Bucks just finished 32-50. Those two things have not yet been reconciled, and June 23 is when they have to be.