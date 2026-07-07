Bucks Ownership Take Decision on Retiring Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Jersey After Trading Him to Miami Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have made a huge promise as the Greek Freak era closes on the franchise. The ownership group has officially confirmed that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s iconic No. 34 jersey will permanently hang in the rafters of Fiserv Forum in the near future. Following the June 22 blockbuster trade that sent the two-time league MVP to the Miami Heat, the Bucks governors issued a heartfelt statement guaranteeing that his historical legacy in Wisconsin will remain completely untouched. The announcement officially celebrates the transformative impact of his legendary 13-season era.

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“From delivering a championship to transforming our franchise, Giannis’ impact on the Milwaukee Bucks is lasting and profound. We are incredibly grateful for what has been a remarkable and historic journey together. For 13 seasons, Giannis gave everything to this organization and inspired our city with his relentless drive, humility and heart. He grew into one of the greatest players in the world while becoming an integral part of the Milwaukee community. More importantly, Giannis represented this organization with authenticity, character and a deep commitment to the people of Milwaukee. His unforgettable moments on the court and his influence beyond the game defined an era of Bucks basketball and elevated our franchise on a global stage,” the team’s statement read.

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It concluded with a promise that the team will retire #34 in his honor when he eventually retires from the game.

“Few players have left such a meaningful mark on a team, a city and an entire generation of fans. Though this chapter has come to an end, Giannis’ legacy in Milwaukee is secure. It will always be felt here – in the rafters, throughout our community and in the countless people he inspired. Forever a Buck.”

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The Bucks took a major leap, validating Antetokounmpo as one of the most impactful figures in franchise history, and it comes at a time when Giannis is moving on from #34.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a fresh start in Miami

As with many things, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks number is connected to his family. The number combines the last digits of his parents’ birth years, 1963 and 1964. League-wide, the No. 34 has become strongly associated with him because of his impact.

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So it’s not surprising that shortly after the franchise-altering trade that sent Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, and massive draft capital to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis and Bobby Portis, #34 jerseys and merchandise with Antetokounmpo went on sale.

It overlooked a very important fact. Ray Allen wore #34 for most of his career, including when he led the Miami Heat to the 2013 title.

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Ray Allen also wore #34 in Milwaukee, but that tenure was not as celebrated as what he accomplished in Miami and Boston. So briefly, fans thought Giannis was going to overwrite Ray’s legacy again.

However, in a surprising move, the Miami Heat confirmed on July 6, right as the Bucks made that statement, that Giannis will wear #7 in Miami. That’s the sum of ’34,’ so it’s still connecting to his parents that way.

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That kind of left Heat fans who purchased the Antetokounmpo #34 jersey prematurely in limbo. The franchise offered to exchange the ‘wrong’ jersey for fans in-store, while other smart fans are touting this as a rare collectible.

For now, #7 is squarely Giannis’ new identity. The newest draft selection, Ryan Conwell, who wore #7 at the Summer League, will be switching to #4.

In Milwaukee, the #34 remains Giannis’ legacy, and he hopes to preserve it. In one of his final local interviews with former Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke, Antetokounmpo revealed he plans to orchestrate a path similar to Kevin Garnett’s mid-2010s career pivot with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

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“That would be awesome if I could go and play and maybe come back. Kevin Garnett did the same thing,” Giannis shared, looking forward to an eventual return to Milwaukee as his final NBA stop one day. “I saw this clip of him walking into the arena, and fans gave him a standing ovation, and people to this day love him.”

While he begins his next phase in South Beach, his historical footprint remains firmly in place at home. We’ll just have to wait and see if he can make his other dream a reality too.