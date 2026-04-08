Bucks Ready to Go All-Out to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo Despite Owner’s Ultimatum to Star, Says GM Jon Horst

The Milwaukee Bucks are heading toward a defining offseason, and the tension around Giannis Antetokounmpo is impossible to ignore. Co-owner Wes Edens has already floated the possibility of moving the franchise superstar, while uncertainty continues to build across the organization. With Doc Rivers also hinting at a possible retirement, Milwaukee finds itself at a crossroads far removed from the highs of its 2021 championship run.

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With the franchise staring down another offseason of uncertainty, GM Jon Horst is now the public face of a desperate bid to reassure franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo and a restless fanbase that his executive team still has a plan. His latest comments from an interview with NBA reporter Eric Nehm touched on weeks of ownership tension, trade chatter, and a season that has made the Bucks feel like a ‘deer in the headlights’ (pun intended).

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But when pushed for the possibility of retaining Antetokounmpo beyond the summer of 2026, the general manager offered an optimistic response.

“Absolutely. And not only just from my perspective, but I also believe from Giannis’ mindset and his perspective,” Horst told The Athletic earlier this week. “Whether we need couples therapy or whatever, the assets will still be there. I do feel empowered that yeah, those things are both viable things for us to look at and consider.

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Imago Mar 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris (11), left, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Taurean Prince (12) watch the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers from the bench in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Horst left the door open for an extension, which puts the ball back in Giannis’ park. But all is not always what it seems in the NBA. With potential three first-round picks in their bag, the Bucks have enough leverage to shuffle things around and usher the team into a new era.

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They could do that by either choosing to build around him or by using his contract situation to trade for younger talent and reset the roster. Either way, Milwaukee must nail its draft picks this year to shape the trajectory of the franchise for the next decade.

“I trust and believe what Giannis has said and has been written: ‘I want to win, and if I can win in Milwaukee, that’s where I want to be.’ You know? Everything else is conversation, alignment, discussion … and that’s for him, and that’s for us. But 100 percent believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo cares about winning and would love to win in Milwaukee. I believe that,” Horst added.

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Giannis last played for Milwaukee on March 15 vs. the Indiana Pacers. He left the game early with a left knee injury and has been on the sidelines ever since. His ongoing back-and-forth with reporters and public pushback claiming ‘he’s fit to play’ does not make things easier for all parties involved.

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Horst has made it clear the Bucks are prepared to go all-in to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. That message matters because the next decision on Giannis could define not just the roster, but the whole direction of the franchise for years. The Bucks hope to sell him that vision, but the bigger question is whether Giannis still sees enough reason to believe them.

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Earlier this year, Antetokounmpo was linked to the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, though nothing materialized. Since then, the conversation has only intensified, with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and even Boston Celtics emerging as potential landing spots. What was once speculation is now shaping into a serious league-wide pursuit.

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Teams have called to inquire about Antetokounmpo in the past, but the answer from Milwaukee has always been a resounding “no.” Now, Horst admits their hand might be forced this offseason, whether they like it or not.

“I think it’s likely, like Wes said, that you either figure out the path forward, and you align and you kind of agree to commit to each other on who you want to be and what that looks like, and, eventually, an extension. Or, you try to find the best resolution for everyone. I think that it’s just the ‘why’ is not that complicated. It’s just different now than it might have been two years ago or three years ago. And, that’s OK. That doesn’t mean the result is going to be different,” Horst concluded.

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The Bucks now find themselves on a precarious tightrope. Do they gamble greatness for youth, or commit to repairing their relationship with Antetokounmpo? That is the question Horst and the front office must answer.

With teams circling and the offseason approaching, one reality remains clear — Giannis holds the leverage. Whether he chooses to stay or forces a move will ultimately define the next era of basketball in Milwaukee.