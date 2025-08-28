Bucks Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA Decision Seems Obvious After Doc Rivers’ EuroBasket Visit

“It’s so ridiculous. And I’ve heard all these reports, you hear all this stuff but you don’t like it when you hear it because you know it’s not true, Bill,” said Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers when addressing the trade rumors revolving around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Recent reports from league sources have claimed that Giannis will remain in Milwaukee “valuing continuity and family comfort”. Despite this, the speculation about him leaving the Bucks have not gone away, with reporters like Andy Bailey speculating on potential trade proposals. While Giannis has not publicly highlighted his decision, or thought process, the presence of certain people at the player’s recent EuroBasket 2025 game raises hopes for Bucks fans.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Team Greece is currently facing off against Italy in Group C action in Cyprus. As social media users highlighted, Doc Rivers, and Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham were amongst the people in attendance for the matchup! Sitting between them was also John Horst, the general manager of Giannis’s NBA team. The trio flew all the way from America to see Giannis in action, showing that the Bucks front office stands behind ‘The Greek Freak’.

That wasn’t the only gesture from the NBA team. A few minutes ago, the official X account of FIBA EuroBasket use a ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ meme and wrote “Live look at the admin trying post the Giannis highlight before the next Giannis highlight happens. 😬”. The official X account of the Milwaukee Bucks responded to this tweet by writing “Can relate. 😂”.”

This is a developing story.