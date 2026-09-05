Milwaukee Bucks $64 Million Deal Potentially Next in Line After Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Get Exposed

New roster, new coach, new era, and… new investigation? The Milwaukee Bucks’ post-Giannis era might be on the edge of a plank. Fresh off issuing the most severe punishment in professional basketball history against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA’s compliance spotlight has shifted directly to the Midwest. It appears that Adam Silver’s office is riding the momentum of the historic crackdown on the Kawhi Leonard cap-circumvention saga to investigate if something similar cooked in Milwaukee.

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Following a yearlong investigation that stripped the Clippers of five first-round draft picks and suspended owner Steve Ballmer for illegal side payments to Kawhi Leonard, league officials are actively probing the Milwaukee Bucks for potential salary cap circumvention involving guard Gary Trent Jr.’s recent four-year, $64 million contract extension.

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The league opened its investigation into Milwaukee after Trent signed the fully guaranteed $64 million deal this July. That figure is an eye-popping valuation for a player coming off a severe statistical regression, in which he averaged just 8.1 points per game and lost his spot in the starting rotation. It was fresh off the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade when the Bucks gained better scorers like Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel’el Ware from Miami.

As Milwaukee Journal Sentinel insider Jim Owczarski confirmed, the NBA’s cap enforcement division is examining whether the contract represents a back-half “handshake deal” designed to compensate Trent for taking below-market, team-friendly contracts over the previous two seasons.

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Trent initially joined the Bucks on a veteran minimum contract in 2024, followed by a two-year, $7.6 million deal last summer. By declining his $3.9 million player option to sign a four-year extension averaging $16 million annually, the transaction immediately raised red flags across rival front offices.

With Commissioner Adam Silver establishing a zero-tolerance precedent in the Clippers ruling, the league’s probe into Milwaukee carries existential weight for a franchise entering a delicate organizational transition.

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Clippers precedent threatens Milwaukee Bucks’ rebuilding timeline

At the moment of this investigation, Charles Barkley just reacted to the Clippers’ punishment during his appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast. He confessed that these handshake agreements have been taking place in the NBA even when he was playing in the ’90s.



He even verbally agreed to one with the Houston Rockets, only for the team to renege on the promised compensation later.

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Chuck has been ranting about this for years and the NBA didn’t bother then nor now. So why does Gary Trent’s contract matter? Or why do disgruntled fans want Pablo Torre to investigate the Knicks for Jalen Brunson’s discounted 2024 contract?

While there are many nuances surrounding these agreements, under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, explicit or implied “prior agreements” to reward a player under the table or through delayed compensation constitute direct cap circumvention.

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While the Bucks’ case lacks the off-the-books financial back channels through no-show corporate endorsements uncovered in Pablo Torre’s Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the Clippers, the legal principles under the CBA remain identical.



Analysts have drawn direct parallels between Milwaukee’s investigation and the infamous 2000 Minnesota Timberwolves scandal involving Joe Smith.

In that instance, Minnesota signed Smith to three consecutive under-market, one-year contracts with a secret promise of an $86 million extension once the team acquired his Bird rights.



When discovered, the NBA stripped Minnesota of five first-round picks, fined the team $3.5 million, voided Smith’s contract, and suspended owner Glen Taylor for a year.

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With Kevin Garnett walking away, the Wolves didn’t recover from the punishment until Anthony Edwards got drafted. The Bucks, though, had their franchise cornerstone, Giannis, walk before the Trent deal. They now have to reconstruct without the Greek Freak, under new coach Taylor Jenkins.

Any draft-asset forfeiture would be devastating for Milwaukee’s strategic outlook. Following the blockbuster trade, the Bucks drafted prospects Brayden Burries and Nate Ament while acquiring a chest of future draft capital.



However, because Milwaukee already owes its own natural first-round picks or swap rights to other franchises through 2029, any league sanction targeting Milwaukee’s controlled draft picks would severely cripple their rebuilding infrastructure.

Between now and the 2033 draft, the Bucks hold seven first-round selections either outright or via swaps. If the NBA determines that Trent’s $64 million extension violated circumvention clauses, the precedent set by both the Joe Smith and Kawhi Leonard rulings indicates that multiple first-round picks could be revoked.

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As the league’s inquiry progresses into the fall, Milwaukee faces the daunting reality that a single improper contract agreement could send their post-Giannis era straight into long-term roster purgatory.