Bucks Source Confirms Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Frustrations in Milwaukee Amid Trade Rumors

Trade rumors are one thing, but being booed by your own fans is another. For Giannis Antetokounmpo, the frustration in Milwaukee has hit a new level. For the third time this season, they have lost three or more games in a row. While this may lead to some discontent, a Bucks assistant coach spills the beans on the issues in the locker room.

“I think we just haven’t bought into everybody being stars in their role consistent enough,” said Rajon Rondo on the KG Certified show. “I think that’s the frustration part. Obviously, you know the big fella missed a lot of games, and you know it’s a big thing about now how we’re trying to be good without Giannis on the court. We may go in spots or lows, whereas two or three possessions where we don’t take care of the ball. That’s where the gap continues to grow.

It’s magnified now, obviously, because of trade deadlines, rumors here and there; it’s like it’s all magnified. Even though it’s a small market, it’s still the Milwaukee Bucks, and it’s Giannis’ team. So we’re going through it, but as I said, it’s the NBA grind; you can’t win a championship. But again, I just think we do have some great pieces; it’s just about everybody being consistent. That’s one of the things that we’re trying to do.

As a member of the Bucks’ 2024 coaching staff, Rondo offers a behind-the-scenes perspective on the team’s struggles. From mid-November to mid-December, the Bucks lost 13 of 16 games and remain in a Play-In berth, far below expectations.

Despite a promising 4-1 start, the season has unraveled to a disappointing 17-24 record, putting a harsh spotlight on the team’s costly offseason moves. They went all in by waiving and stretching Damian Lillard’s deal, which will additionally take up $22.5 million of the Bucks’ cap space. Milwaukee also agreed to a four-year, $107 million contract with Myles Turner. With three consecutive first-round exits and numerous roster changes, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains frustrated.

Rondo pointed out that, given how this slump coincided with Giannis missing games, his name being constantly circled in trade rumors, and then the Bucks fans booing their own players. While the 23-year-old star is performing at his career best, the same can’t be said for the rest of the roster. Veterans such as Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma, and Gary Trent Jr. have all seen their scoring averages dip from last season.

It doesn’t help the morale when Antetokounmpo made a social media move, leaving everyone wondering about his motives. Just a few weeks ago, the Bucks superstar deleted every single tweet dating back to July 2021. Then, insiders continued to drop trade updates, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirmed that the Greek Freak had conversations with the front office during the offseason about possibly making a move to New York.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo losing support from the locker room?

During a humiliating 33-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bucks fans at Fiserv Forum voiced their frustration loudly and repeatedly. The Bucks were without Myles Turner, but still fell apart against a Timberwolves team missing Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Giannis finished with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting, eight rebounds, and five assists, but his performance was not the talking point.

At the start of the third quarter, the Bucks were already down by 31. Antetokounmpo went in for a powerful layup, finishing through contact and drawing a foul on Julius Randle. After finishing through contact for an and-one, the Greek forward turned to the home crowd and booed right back, along with two ‘thumbs-down’ gestures. But there was something more brewing underneath.

“Maybe my voice is just a broken record, and guys are just tired,” Antetokounmpo said. “Being a leader is the same thing as being a dad. You’ve got to keep being available, being consistent with your words and your actions, over and over again. And one day, you hope the message is going to go through.” Giannis addressed that the Bucks understand what winning looks like, but they’re simply failing to execute the basics before schemes even matter. It signifies a disconnect between effort, accountability, and urgency, leading to frustrations.