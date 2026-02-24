Bucks Star Expects Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Talks to Resume as Team Faces Financial Crisis

Just when the noise around Giannis Antetokounmpo finally settled, one of his own teammates hinted the calm might not last long.

The recent trade window revolved almost entirely around the Milwaukee Bucks superstar’s future. Speculation stretched from potential destinations to whether Milwaukee’s championship window had already closed. Antetokounmpo never publicly requested a move, but the uncertainty lingered long enough to become the dominant storyline around the franchise.

Now, according to Bobby Portis, the conversation is only paused — not finished. Speaking on the Run It Back with host Michelle Beadle, Portis admitted the team is relieved the deadline has passed but expects the topic to return once the offseason begins. “I am kinda relieved that our team in general is over with and now we can focus on trying to win as many we can to sneak in the play-in situation or playoff situation.”

After Beadle agreed the constant talk had become exhausting, Portis added: “But I am pretty sure in the summertime it will be back again, that’s just how it is. You feel me? like as soon as it opens back up in April or May, whenever they wanna intensify it again, it will be right back.”

His comments captured the reality inside Milwaukee’s locker room. The deadline didn’t just create rumors — it created pressure. Every loss became evidence, every quote became analysis, and every roster limitation raised questions about whether the franchise could still build around its two-time MVP.

With the speculation temporarily behind them, Milwaukee’s focus has shifted back to basketball — and the standings make the situation urgent. The Bucks sit 11th in the Eastern Conference at 24-31, trailing the Charlotte Hornets for the final play-in spot and several games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for a guaranteed playoff berth. A direct postseason seed looks unlikely, but the play-in race remains alive.

Any meaningful push would likely depend on Antetokounmpo returning from a calf strain suffered in late January. He has progressed toward live activity, and internally the expectation is clear — if Milwaukee reaches the postseason, he changes everything.

That reality explains why Portis sounded relieved. The team can finally focus on winning games instead of answering questions about the franchise’s future every night. But the standings are only part of the problem.

The Milwaukee Bucks are knee deep in a financial crisis due to lavish spending in recent years

Even if the Bucks reach the playoffs, the offseason still looms as the true pivot point — not because of performance alone, but because of roster economics.

Milwaukee is operating above the cap after years of aggressive spending to chase another title following its 2021 championship. The biggest long-term burden comes from Damian Lillard’s stretched contract, which carries roughly $22.5 million annually through 2029-30 (reduced to about $20.2 million after set-offs). It stands as the largest waive-and-stretch dead money hit in league history.

The team also reshaped its frontcourt by signing Myles Turner in free agency — a move that added talent but limited flexibility. As a result, Milwaukee’s primary roster-building tools project to be the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (about $15.1M), the biennial exception (around $5.5M), and minimum contracts.

That is workable for depth. It is not ideal for building a contender around a superstar in his prime.

Complicating matters further, the Bucks enter the summer with nine free agents or option decisions, including Portis himself alongside Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Harris, Taurean Prince, and Jericho Sims. The organization could also explore trades involving contracts such as Kyle Kuzma to reshape the roster. In short, Milwaukee can adjust — but not easily reload.

This is the context behind Portis’ prediction. The deadline rumors were driven by speculation. The summer rumors will be driven by decisions. To keep Antetokounmpo long term, the Bucks must demonstrate a clear path back to contention. That does not necessarily mean a blockbuster move, but it does require visible progress — smarter roster balance, younger rotation pieces, and a competitive trajectory that mirrors the championship blueprint from four years ago.

If that direction becomes convincing, the conversation quiets. If not, it returns — louder than before. For now, Milwaukee is chasing wins and a play-in berth. But the real season, at least for the franchise’s future, begins once the games stop.