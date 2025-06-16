Bucks Star’s Future Unaffected by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Decision Amid Latest Warriors Trade Rumors

It’s not even July, and the NBA trade rumors are flying all around the league. The most prominent figure in these trade rumors is none other than the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo. While there’s no word from the All-Star forward on whether he wants to leave Milwaukee or not, the team’s gloomy future is making people believe he wants an exit. We mean, you cannot blame them, given Damian Lillard’s injury and the team’s lack of assets. Whatever Giannis’ decision may be, it is sure to affect several others at the franchise.

If the Bucks superstar decides to move on, it’s a no-brainer that the franchise will hit the reset button. That means more moves could follow, but despite so much uncertainty, one player doesn’t believe that Antetokounmpo’s decision to stay or leave the team will affect him. Any guesses who that might be? Of course, it’s Bobby Portis. The 30-year-old has been Milwaukee’s long-time bench stalwart. With him entering the free agency, many believe the former sixth man of the year’s return to Milwaukee will depend on Giannis’ decision. However, that’s not the case.

Portis himself revealed that his decision will totally depend on the contract value. “I mean, man, for real, for real just with me, man, I’ve been trying to just taking like a different approach to my upcoming decision. You know, always been like a team-first guy. Always spoke on you know being for the team, putting the team first, you know, worried about winning, and all these things. But now I’m at a point where I’m 30 years old now I want to you know be compensated fairly.” Portis said on ‘Run It Back.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Nov 13, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) after scoring a basket in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

AD

Well, there’s certainly nothing wrong with expecting a fair payday, especially if you’re Bobby Portis. The Bucks star has been a pivotal part of the Milwaukee Bucks team that won the championship back in 2021. Moreover, he’s well-known for his ability to space the floor alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. As he mentioned, he’s been a team guy for most of his career; and his previous $48.5 million four-year contract is a testament to this. With him edging closer to the twilight of his career, it’s only fair to put his interests first. We mean, he’s coming off a pretty decent campaign, averaging 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds despite missing 25 games.

So, the Milwaukee Bucks should give Bobby Portis his due regardless of what happens with the Greek Freak. Otherwise, there seem to be a few teams eyeing the veteran forward.

The Golden State Warriors eye Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis

The NBA offseason is well underway, and if it wasn’t the Desmond Bane trade to the Orlando Magic, it surely alarmed all the teams. 10-year veteran Bobby Portis also has a lot to think about during the offseason as he enters the unrestricted free agency market. The 30-year-old, who has spent five seasons with the Bucks, has already made it clear that his decision will solely be focused on the numbers and not on what Giannis Antetokounmpo decides to do. While he’s yet to make a decision, it seems that a move to San Francisco might be on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) reacts in the second quarter against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

We all know that the Golden State Warriors are looking to bolster their roster and add some height to their comparatively short team. This makes Portis a perfect fit for the Warriors. “Golden State has always been a team to monitor for Portis, who has a notable fan in head coach Steve Kerr from their shared days during the 2023 FIBA World Cup competition with USA Basketball.” NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, reported. Indeed, the 6-feet-10 forward, who’s coming off a fairly good season, could make a huge impact for the Warriors.

For years, the Dubs have been a short team that likes to play small ball. However, Steve Kerr and Co. got a good reminder against Minnesota that they need height to become a real threat in the league. Adding Bobby Portis to their ranks would certainly be an improvement in that regard. Not to mention the 30-year-old’s ability to space the floor and make threes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Portis shot a commendable 36.5 percent from beyond the arc. However, he’s openly stated that he wants a hefty contract. Will the Warriors be able to provide that? That’s something we’ll have to wait and watch.