Bucks Target All-Star Guard After Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Clear Warning – Reports

The Milwaukee Bucks are in a precarious position right now, as they recently lost on Wednesday to the Washington Wizards. The Bucks led by three with 33-odd seconds left on the clock, and a couple of shots from CJ McCollum meant the hosts secured the win. The Bucks have slid down to 11th position in the East with a poor 14-20 record, and they desperately need a change.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to NBA Correspondent Marc Stein‘s newsletter, the Milwaukee Bucks could revisit their interest in All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The Bucks showed interest in him years ago when he was with the Atlanta Hawks, and now there’s a possibility of exploring that deal again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Multiple sources this week also reiterated something I reported recently, noting again how much interest Milwaukee showed in the past in Dejounte Murray. That has led to an expectation in some circles that the Bucks could revisit that past interest before the February 5 deadline,” Stein wrote in his newsletter.

However, exploring a deal for Murray could be risky, as the All-Star guard has been on the sidelines with an Achilles rupture and is set to return to the court this month. If he manages to put up consistent performances, then the Bucks could make a push for the New Orleans Pelicans star.

However, there’s also chatter around the potential trade, as many people feel that Murray’s $30.8 million salary package is huge in exchange for his returns. But if the Bucks don’t find any other upgrade for the point guard position, then they may have to bear with it and hope that the 29-year-old continues to be his best version even after missing a year of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s warning forces the Bucks to canvass the league for potential reinforcements

It has been a tough season for the Milwaukee Bucks and also for their talisman, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has suffered from a calf injury and missed as many as eight games. He is currently on a minutes restriction, albeit making it back on the court. Despite playing only 28 minutes, he led the Bucks in terms of scoring by recording 33 points and 15 rebounds against the Wizards in the last game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Following the defeat, both Giannis and head coach Doc Rivers urged the players to show more commitment. Giannis even highlighted how the attitude of his few teammates takes the team down.

“Sometimes, it’s just hard when maybe some people are trying to do the right thing, and other people are not trying to do the plays. It might be discouraging at times,” he said. “I’ve been a part of teams, the really good teams, where two, three, four guys try to do the right thing, and they pull everybody else. And I’ve been on teams where two, three guys try to do the right thing, and three, four guys not trying to do the right thing, and it pulls the team in the wrong direction.”

Imago Jan 12, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Bucks are 11th in the Eastern Conference, and teams like the Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls are well within reach if they start stacking up those wins. However, they may have a lot of difficulty moving ahead of ninth even with a string of good results in the second half of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giannis has mostly been on a Bucks team that is a firm playoff team or a contender for the championship. So it is tough for the Greek Freak to see the team struggle. Hence, he wants the front office to act to make them great again.

“We’re 11th in the East,” Antetokounmpo said. “My whole career, when I’ve had winning seasons, like January to February before the break, you have to stack up wins, and we have a tough schedule. I don’t think people understand that this can make or break us. And I don’t want to break. I want to be made.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Therefore, the Bucks are chasing Dejounte Murray, who would bring more ball handling, scoring, versatility, and passing fluidity to this roster. Even though he is coming off a major injury, he has the quality to elevate this team. With him, Giannis will get the desired support and won’t feel like he is lacking commitment from his teammates.