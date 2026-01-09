Bucks Urged to Cut Ties With $97M Stars as Giannis Antetokounmpo Announces Future Decision

Often in the NBA’s picture, the East heats up faster than the West. And you can witness this phenomenon during the active mid-season trade window. In less than a month, the February deadline will be approaching. If the Milwaukee Bucks want to turn the tables midway through the 2025-26 season, now is the time. They need to bid farewell to two stars and bring in just one to fuel Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ambition.

Let’s understand the math…

Milwaukee Bucks’ quest to flip the tale

The Brooklyn Nets have entered their total renovation era, and they’re willing to send Michael Porter Jr. into the trade market. Sure, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly one of the candidates for the forward. However, the Bucks should enter the conversation, too. But who would they offer for the $179 million star who is currently having an explosive season with the Nets? Simple, Kyle Kuzma and Taurean Prince.

The logic behind trading Kuzma and Prince is simple: inconsistency. The 2025-26 season MPJ will upgrade the Bucks’ offense. He scores 26.1 points per game on nearly 50% shooting and over 41% from three, delivering elite spacing and volume. Kuzma posts 12.8 points with limited scoring aggression, while Prince adds only 6.1 points. Thus, Porter offers consistent shot creation that better complements Giannis.

Now, along with a $97 million package (Kuzma’s $90 million + Prince’s $7 million) vacating the financial space, Jon Horst must also give away a 2031 first-round pick. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons acquire Cole Anthony and receive cash considerations from the Milwaukee Bucks. In simple terms, Detroit takes on Anthony’s contract, adds a developmental player to its roster, and gets financial compensation for helping the trade go through.

Most importantly, Michael Porter Jr. fits Milwaukee’s immediate vision. He offers a Khris Middleton-style scoring wing who eases the offensive load on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, his shot creation boosts lineups when Giannis rests. Financially, the Bucks can handle it. Their projected tax space sits at $11.5 million, with a current tax payroll of $176.4 million and no estimated tax bill.

At the same time, Porter’s contract is massive but manageable. He signed a fully guaranteed five-year contract worth $179.3 million with the Denver Nuggets in 2022. Meanwhile, at the Nets, his 2025-26 salary stands at roughly $38.3 million, rising to about $40.8 million in 2026-27. Still, Milwaukee’s active tax payroll of $148.9 million ranks near the bottom, allowing flexibility despite the size.

However, to build around the Greek Freak, the Bucks will be paying a heavy price. And that is the potential 2031 first-round pick. In addition, the move offers no certainty of a deep playoff run. Even so, this is a clear win-now gamble. It sacrifices future maneuvering to maximize Giannis’ prime and maintain contender status today.

Now, this rebuild or risk, as some might call it, could be worth the shot for the Milwaukee Bucks. Why? Well, because Antetokounmpo has given his ultimatum to the world of doubters who believe he is finding a way out of the franchise.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision

It’s been a while since the rumors about Giannis’ agent talking to the Bucks front office came to light. After the 2025 Playoffs heartbreak, many believed that the Greek Freak would leave the franchise in the offseason. He also removed all things Milwaukee from his Instagram handle, thus the speculations only escalated. However, sitting with The Athletic‘s Sam Amick in a recent interview, the 30-year-old forward cleared the air about his future.

“There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment that I will come out and say ‘I want a trade,’” Antetokounmpo confirmed. Remember, he can opt out of his contract in the summer of 2027. However, he wouldn’t do it. Why? “That’s not … in … my … nature. OK?” He added, “I am not (going anywhere). I am invested in this team.”

Imago Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo added, “I want to turn this team around, I want to play good basketball. I want to be healthy. I want to help my teammates, I wanna win games. In the last six games we’ve played, we’re 4-2. We have a lot of games in front of us. I’m locked the f— in. I’m locked in. My priority is just staying healthy.” In 23 games so far, the Greek star has averaged 29.5 ppg, 10.0 rebs, 5.5 asts, and 64.5 FG%.

Thus, the basketball gods seem to be in the Milwaukee Bucks’ favor if they can utilize the trade season and the open opportunities in front of them. Rest assured, Giannis Antetokounmpo is going nowhere; he just needs some backup. And maybe, Michael Porter Jr. is the key Jon Horst is looking for. Who knows?