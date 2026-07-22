“Mind-Boggling to Me”: Brian Windhorst Grows Fed Up With Jonathan Kuminga Talks as He Reveals Lakers’ Missed Opportunity

Apart from LeBron James’ free agency saga, Jonathan Kuminga has continued to share the limelight in the offseason. Every day seems to bring another trade theory or sign-and-trade proposal, but ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the conversation has drifted far beyond reality. While questioning the hype surrounding Kuminga’s free agency, Windy also revealed why he believes the Lakers may have let their best opportunity slip away.

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“I have nothing against Jonathan Kuminga as a player. But the outside, the outsized interest in what happens to him is mind-boggling to me,” Windhorst said, speaking on The Hoop Collective podcast.

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“The amount of attention and coverage that is paid to Jonathan Kuminga’s contractual situation, I cannot compute it.”

Windhorst then pushed back against the growing number of sign-and-trade scenarios circulating online. Windhorst used the Hawks’ crowded roster to question how the team could realistically participate in the blockbuster sign-and-trade scenarios dominating social media.

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“He’ll get signed and traded for 100 million, and maybe he could sign and trade for 95 million, and he’ll average 75 points and 26 rebounds,” Windy mockingly said and continued.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Atlanta Hawks have 17 players on their roster with guaranteed contracts. Who are they taking in a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga?”

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That skepticism became even more interesting when Windhorst shifted the discussion toward LA.

Windy added that the Lakers had a legitimate opportunity to enter the Kuminga sweepstakes before loading their roster. The insider explained there was a brief window following the Deandre Ayton trade in which the Hawks still had the flexibility to facilitate a multi-team deal. Now they have an overflowing roster with a cap space pushing close to the luxury tax.

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“The Lakers could actually have done a sign-and-trade for Kuminga two weeks ago,” Windy said.

He went on to explain that the opportunity existed before the Hawks completed additional moves. The team roped in talents like Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins.

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“There was a window for the Lakers to do a deal to get Jonathan Kuminga, but what they could have paid him would have been, you know, less than the mid-level,” Windhorst added.

Whether the Lakers seriously explored that path remains unclear, but Windhorst’s comments highlight how quickly roster flexibility disappears during free agency. Now, just like the Hawks, the Lakers also have an overflowing roster with 16 players.

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Those moves naturally make any future sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga significantly more difficult. Unless the Lakers waive a few smaller contracts.

Kuminga’s own situation has also remained unusually quiet.

After the Hawks declined his player option, the 23-year-old entered restricted free agency. JK reportedly hoped for a larger role and a lucrative contract.

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Instead, the market has developed far more slowly than many expected, with rival teams navigating salary-cap restrictions and increasingly crowded rosters.

Windy’s frustration wasn’t about the player himself; it was about the growing gap between online speculations and reality. Moreover, the Cavaliers appeared to be interested in landing Jonathan Kuminga.

If they fail to land LeBron James, JK has an opening, as per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

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So, in the coming few days, JK and LeBron James’ landing spots will emerge. It will put an end to the long wait.