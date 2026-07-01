Minnesota Governor Makes Public Pitch to LeBron James as Timberwolves Attempt to Pair Him With Anthony Edwards Comes Out

For the first time since 2018, LeBron James is an unrestricted free agent, and there is a long list of suitors. He can now sign with any NBA team he wants. Read that again. The Golden State Warriors are reportedly even luring AD, the Cleveland Cavaliers are floating the idea of a farewell reunion, and the Miami Heat are ready with another Big 3 to convince the four-time Finals MVP. However, amid all that, a governor has made a plea based on a quality-of-life metric.

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Tim Walz, the 41st Governor of Minnesota, replied to Shams Charania’s groundbreaking tweet about LeBron James leaving the Lakers by tagging the veteran. Walz then shared a Minnesota Star Tribune headline declaring the state ranked #1 in the U.S. for quality of life. The post references a June 2026 State of the Nation Project report that ranked Minnesota first based on factors such as voter participation, employment, poverty reduction, and community connectedness.

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It follows recent reports from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst that LeBron James’ number one priority next season is “happiness and not money.”

That framing matters in the context of Minnesota, a state now pitching itself not on max dollars, but on lifestyle. However, Walz’s recruitment play on James was not a secluded one…

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On Tuesday, the Timberwolves reached out to James directly, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, a concrete step that moves their interest beyond speculation.

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Minnesota does not believe it is “anywhere near the front of the line” for James, but the outreach confirms that the organization is actively pursuing the possibility. Krawczynski has also laid out the basketball case. James has long been a fan of Anthony Edwards (teammates during the 2024 Olympics), and the Timberwolves see that mutual respect and admiration as the foundation of their pitch, pairing one of the game’s greatest with its most electric young star.

“Love Ant-Man. Everything about him, on the court, off the court. Happy for him,” the four-time MVP said during the All-Star Weekend in February. “First of many All-Star MVPs for him. I love Ant. He got a fan in me, he got a friend in me for life.”

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But how realistic is this pitch anyway?

“LeBron James almost assuredly won’t come to Minnesota, but he should. The Timberwolves have a gaping hole at the 4, just added LaMelo Ball and can surround James with great defenders and great offensive players so he doesn’t have to carry the load,” wrote Krawczynski. “He has long been a fan of Anthony Edwards. Coming to Minnesota to end a long championship drought would make an even stronger argument for GOAT status. C’mon, Bron. Grab your Cleveland winter gear out of storage and make the move.”

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The roster math supports the pitch. The Timberwolves traded Julius Randle to the Brooklyn Nets, created a $33.3 million trade exception, and then sent Naz Reid to the Hornets in the LaMelo Ball trade, leaving a genuine vacancy at the four.

With Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels providing elite defensive coverage around him, the fit on paper is hard to dismiss. A starting five consisting of Ball, Edwards, McDaniels, James, and Gobert makes them a genuine contender. The Timberwolves’ interest, however, comes after they dropped their pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, who’s now set to return to the Toronto Raptors. Now, Minnesota’s play deeply hinges on James signaling openness to the move.

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Sam Amick reinforced the picture:

“The Warriors do not appear to have clarity yet regarding James’ plans. Cleveland and Miami are often cited as realistic landing spots as well, and the Minnesota Timberwolves are known to have interest if he felt like shocking the basketball world with that sort of move.”

Sources also revealed that James has instructed his agent, Rich Paul, “to talk to everyone around the league who is interested in him playing for them,” so he can mull over every offer.

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LeBron James’ Future Signals and the Competition Eyeing Him

The report that dominated headlines for days was LeBron James and Stephen Curry uniting in the Bay Area. But there was more to it. The Warriors reportedly want to trade for Anthony Davis first, to give James a championship-caliber reason to take a pay cut.

Golden State would have to move Jimmy Butler and picks to land AD, after which it could offer James only the $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, $37 million less than his previous salary. Despite this, a reunion with Curry and AD might be the leverage needed to offset the loss of contract value.

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In fact, the Mind the Game podcast, which Bron hosts with Steve Nash, re-uploaded a 10-minute segment titled “Perfect Basketball.”

This features none other than LeBron James and Stephen Curry reflecting on their experience playing together for Team USA.

Whether that’s a breadcrumb or a coincidence, it handed the Warriors’ pursuit a narrative boost Minnesota will need to compete against.

A lot of options for Bron to think about before returning for a historic 24th season. Minnesota knows it isn’t the favorite. But Walz made the pitch, the Wolves made the call, and Edwards is waiting.