Minnesota Insider Confirms Timberwolves’ Decision on Coby White Trade Interest

Few trade talks have heated up quite like the buzz around Coby White lately. The Chicago Bulls guard has quickly become a name to watch, with teams scanning the market for backcourt help. Among them, rumors suggested the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown the strongest interest as they look to tighten their roster. That search has pushed White to the center of one of the league’s most active rumor cycles.

However, on Friday, Athletic’s Minnesota insider Jon Krawczynski made a shocking revelation that may certainly dampen the mood at the Timberwolves camp.

“I can tell you that there is absolutely nothing cooking there right now,” Krawczynski wrote on X when asked about the White trade. “Could that change down the road? Maybe. He’s certainly a name to watch. But nothing percolating yet.”

Coby White has been synonymous with the Bulls ever since they drafted him as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. This is his seventh season with the Bulls. However, looking at their current scenario, Chicago may have to trade a few players whose contracts are expiring just to secure a fresh start after three consecutive Play-In tournament exits and a poor 9-14 record in the ongoing season.

White has been a consistent scorer, leader, and fan favorite for the Chicago Bulls over the years, but the situation currently is such that keeping him on the roster is not financially viable for Chicago, especially after signing Josh Giddey on a four-year, $100 million deal. White will see a substantial increase in salary of at least $30 million, so the Bulls will have to tread carefully.

The rumor gained momentum after Chicago Sun-Times reporter Joe Crawley revealed that the Bulls’ front office was open to listening to offers for the point guard.

“According to a source, Coby White has been inquired about, and time is of the essence in the Bulls making a decision,” Crawley wrote. “The source said that Minnesota is not looking to wait until February and the trade deadline to get a deal done, looking to fix the primary ball-handling situation that’s been an issue all season long for them.”

Why the Coby White trade makes sense for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the team to fight for the Championship this season with the likes of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle leading the franchise. However, they are in desperate need of a point guard to support Edwards in the backcourt, and given Coby White’s scoring, aggressive mentality, and playmaking will definitely boost the Timberwolves roster.

Imago Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) celebrates his three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers with guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

With Mike Conley out due to injury, the Wolves are starting games without a proper point guard. Also, Conley is at the twilight of his career, so to lift the title, they surely need reinforcements. They have been relying on Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo to bring the ball up the floor, as Randle adds depth with his scoring prowess.

Having someone of Coby White’s caliber will instantly improve Minnesota. The point guard started the season with an injury, but ever since he has returned to court, he has been filling the stat sheet with aplomb. He is averaging 22.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.5 rebounds at 43.1% shooting from the floor in seven games this season.

To secure White, the Timberwolves may have to give up on Conley and DiVincenzo in the deal to secure the Bulls guard. Giving up on DiVincenzo will mean they will have to take a hit defensively just to secure a proper point guard. However, they are ready to do everything to elevate their roster.

The Bulls are reportedly waiting to take a call on Coby White, but with rumors taking shape, the denial at present can change anytime soon.