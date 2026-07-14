Minnesota Natives Raise Alarm as LaMelo Ball’s New Cybertruck Hits the Streets

LaMelo Ball thought he had finally put the jokes behind him. After his brother Lonzo Ball teased him about needing a driver and his father LaVar Ball asserted that he was “too busy running into folks,” the newly acquired Wolves guard appeared to change his ways.

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But now, with reports, via Kyle Ingram on X, that Ball’s unmistakable custom Cybertruck has hit the streets of Minnesota, residents have raised an alarm, reviving the conversation around one of the NBA’s most talked-about off-court storylines.

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In February 2026, LaMelo Ball was involved in a two-vehicle crash while driving his custom GMC Hummer EV in uptown Charlotte. Video of the collision showed his vehicle crossing into oncoming traffic while attempting a left turn before colliding with another car. One person sustained minor injuries.

After the crash, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police did not release the results of its investigation. Furthermore, there were no traffic citations or criminal charges against Ball, as the Police said there was limited public information because it was considered a personal accident.

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When asked about the crash after a game, Ball initially said: “I seen her get straight out the car. I’m just alive and blessed. God is great.” He then declined to answer additional questions and walked out of the press conference.

LaMelo Ball was traded to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster four-team deal. The deal saw Minnesota acquire Ball, Josh Green and the draft rights to Isaiah Evans during the 2026 NBA draft. Charlotte received Naz Reid, Mo Gueye, draft rights to Matteo Spagnolo, a 2033 unprotected first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps (2028, 2029, 2030) and three second-round picks (2029, 2032, 2033)

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The move pairs Ball with Anthony Edwards to form one of the NBA’s most talented young backcourts. Ball comes to Minnesota after arguably his healthiest season in years, where he averaged 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 72 games played, while making 272 three-pointers (second in the NBA).

Fans React to Ball’s Cybertruck in Minnesota

Minnesota Fans on social media caused a frenzy, particularly on X, to clips of LaMelo Ball’s Cybertruck. “Please if you live in Minnesota hide your love one and tell them to be careful,” a fan tweeted. Long before the 2026 crash, Ball had developed a reputation among fans for aggressive driving. In 2024, he was sued over an October 2023 incident in which a mother alleged he drove away from a Hornets fan event while her son was seeking an autograph, causing Ball’s vehicle to run over the child’s foot.

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“Amber Alert for LaMelo!” Another fan wrote. According to the lawsuit, the boy suffered a broken foot, as Ball allegedly drove away without stopping. His former team, the Hornets, were also named because the incident occurred during an official team event. The lawsuit alleged negligence. Ball did not admit wrongdoing, and the civil case is separate from any criminal or traffic proceeding. “I need crossing guards hired NOW,” another fan jokingly added. “Get off the streets immediately,” a fan commented.