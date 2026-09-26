Timberwolves Add Ex-Lakers Big Man After Losing Naz Reid and Julius Randle Ahead of New Season

Minnesota spent the offseason betting that a major change could turn the Timberwolves into a stronger contender. The team brought in LaMelo Ball to add another dynamic ball-handler alongside Anthony Edwards, but that kind of move came with a price. Naz Reid and Julius Randle were both moved on, while the Wolves also went through an offseason saga surrounding Jonathan Kuminga. And even after all that movement, the roster was still not finished.

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“The Minnesota Timberwolves and Drew Timme have agreed to a deal,” Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported. “Timme will compete for a spot in training camp. The former Gonzaga star has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds in two NBA seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.”

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For the 26-year-old, the move represents another opportunity after an uneven start to his NBA career. The former Gonzaga standout spent last season with the Lakers, where the organization initially showed enough confidence in him to keep him around heading into the new season. Los Angeles ultimately chose Timme over Christian Koloko for a two-way spot. But his path changed when the playoffs arrived.

According to reporting from Jovan Buha, the Lakers’ decision for the postseason roster came down to Timme or Smith. Los Angeles opted for the guard, effectively ending Timme’s path to the playoff roster. Because of his two-way status, he was also ineligible for postseason action. Now, he gets a fresh start in Minnesota.

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The Timberwolves have a clear need for additional frontcourt depth after moving on from Reid and Randle. Reid had developed into a key offensive weapon with his ability to stretch the floor, while Randle provided another physical scorer and playmaker.



Losing both left Minnesota with a very different rotation heading into the new campaign.

Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky give them plenty of size and upside. Beringer, the team’s 2025 first-round pick, stands 6-foot-11 and has the athleticism to develop into a reliable rotation piece. Zikarsky takes it another step at 7-foot-3. However, between the two, they have just 350 minutes of NBA experience.

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Timme enters training camp with a chance to earn a place in a completely reshaped frontcourt. That opportunity could be especially important given how much Minnesota has changed elsewhere on the roster.

The Timberwolves made their biggest splash by bringing in Ball, adding another player capable of handling the ball and creating offense alongside Edwards. The move gives Minnesota another playmaking option and could take some pressure off its franchise star. Then came the Kuminga situation.

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Minnesota spent considerable time pursuing the former Warriors forward before finally getting the deal done. His arrival adds another athletic piece who can attack the rim, defend multiple positions and play alongside Edwards and Ball. Those moves changed the identity of the roster.

The Timberwolves are no longer simply relying on the group that helped them compete near the top of the Western Conference in recent seasons. That makes players like Timme more important than they might appear on paper.

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Minnesota needs depth behind its established pieces, and training camp will determine whether the 26-year-old can turn his latest opportunity into a permanent roster spot. Interestingly, Timme will have to compete with KJ Martin for the roster spot.

Martin spent five seasons in the NBA from 2020 to 2025, averaging 8.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 54.5% from the field and 32.9% from three across 309 games, including 77 starts.



The former second-round pick is known for his athleticism and spent last season playing in China. Now, he is looking to earn his way back into the NBA with the Timberwolves, setting up an interesting battle with Timme during training camp.

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With Reid and Randle gone, Ball and Kuminga in, and Edwards entering another season as the centerpiece, the Timberwolves have already transformed their roster.



Adding Timme/Martin may be a smaller move, but it shows the front office is still searching for pieces to complete the puzzle.