Timberwolves HC Announces Final Decision on Anthony Edwards Ahead of Injury Return in Thunder Game

Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder for a marquee Western Conference matchup, and now, the team has received even better news. Superstar guard Anthony Edwards, set to be a game-time decision today, has been cleared to play. That’s not where the good news ends, though.

According to Timberwolves reporter Chris Hine, head coach Chris Finch revealed that Edwards won’t be on a minutes restriction. The shooting guard has been sidelined with a right foot injury for the team’s last three games, but participated in shootaround earlier today.

This is a big relief for the Timberwolves, who would’ve had to rely on Julius Randle for team-leading production against the defending champions, possibly overburdening him. Edwards is having his best season yet this year, logging 28.7 points on 50% from the field and 41.6% from three, along with 4.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists.