Timberwolves Honor George Floyd With Emotional Tribute on 6th Anniversary of His Death

On Memorial Day, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx issued a joint statement honoring George Floyd on the sixth anniversary of his death, continuing a commitment both franchises have maintained since 2020.

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“Today marks six years since the murder of George Floyd, a moment that continues to remind us of the ongoing work toward accountability and lasting change,” the organizations wrote Monday. The statement also highlighted the resilience of the Minneapolis community and thanked local leaders and advocates continuing to push for progress.

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“It’s also a time to reflect on and appreciate the resilience and progress our local community has shown,” the teams continued. “The Timberwolves and Lynx are grateful for the community leaders, partners, and advocates who continue putting in the work to help build a better future.”

The message was shared through the franchises’ community outreach platforms and arrived as Minneapolis spent the weekend hosting events centered around remembrance, healing, and activism.

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George Floyd was 46 years old when he died in police custody outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Video recorded by teenager Darnella Frazier showed former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during the arrest.

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Floyd repeatedly said he could not breathe and called out for his mother before losing consciousness. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

Minneapolis marked the sixth anniversary through the three-day Rise and Remember Festival, which included community gatherings, remembrance events, music, wellness programs, and activism throughout the weekend.

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Monday’s schedule included a remembrance brunch in downtown Minneapolis, followed by a yellow flower ceremony at George Floyd Square. Organizers noted the gathering will likely be the final major anniversary event held at the square in its current form before reconstruction of the area begins next month.

Monday’s events also included the awarding of $50,000 in scholarships, while members of Emmett Till’s family attended in support, adding another layer of historical significance to the remembrance.

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NBA Community Joins Minnesota in Remembering Floyd Six Years On

Since Floyd’s death in 2020, the Timberwolves and Lynx have remained among the most active professional sports organizations in Minneapolis when it comes to community engagement and remembrance efforts surrounding the anniversary.

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Last year, the Timberwolves, Lynx, Twins, and Vikings all released statements recognizing the fifth anniversary alongside elected officials and local community leaders.

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The Lynx went a step further during last year’s anniversary, holding a moment of silence before a home game against the Connecticut Sun while Napheesa Collier addressed the crowd directly from midcourt.

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“His death exposed the holes that are still in our justice and criminal institutions today,” Collier said at the time. “His anniversary reminds us that we must continue the fight against criminal, racial, and social injustices.”

Players within the organization have also spoken openly about the emotional weight the anniversary carries in Minneapolis. Last year, Timberwolves forward Naz Reid reflected on the impact the tragedy had on both the city and the locker room.

“It’s crazy, especially during COVID,” Reid said. “I was at a loss for words.” For a franchise located in the city where Floyd died, the anniversary has remained deeply personal from the very beginning.

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This year’s anniversary also fell on Memorial Day, giving the date additional emotional weight across the country.

In Minneapolis, however, the focus remained on remembrance, community healing, and the continued push for accountability. The Timberwolves and Lynx chose to frame their message not only around grief, but around resilience, progress, and the work that still remains unfinished.