Timberwolves Insider’s Malik Beasley Update Puts 38% 3-Pts Shooter at Ease

Malik Beasley was lined up for a three-year, $42 million deal with the Pistons, but everything changed when the gambling investigation surfaced on June 29. Earlier this month, he even liked a post about the Pistons still having one roster spot available, hinting at possible interest. However, Spotrac’s Keith Smith reports that after Detroit signed Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson, they can now only offer Beasley around $7.2 million, half of the original deal. With the Pistons likely out of the picture, his free-agent market suddenly feels wide open. Could a reunion with the Minnesota Timberwolves be the next move?

And now after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that former Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is no longer under federal gambling investigation, clearing his name completely. With his name cleared, Beasley instantly becomes one of the more intriguing free agents available, and naturally, fans are wondering if a Minnesota reunion could be on the table. If that happens, Donte DiVincenzo’s name could surface as a potential trade candidate, especially since he’s eligible for a contract extension but there’s been no buzz about talks so far.

The good news for DiVincenzo, who’s been shooting 38% from beyond the arc, is that Timberwolves insider Jon Krawczynski doesn’t believe a Beasley return is realistic. “Beasley was here. He had a good season here but he also had plenty of off-court issues here as well and so I think that maybe there was a conversation or something with Beasley’s representatives just checking things out but I do not get a sense of anything serious with Malik Beasley and I would not expect him to be on the Timberwolves roster,” Krawczynski said.

Coming off a strong season with Detroit, Beasley averaged 16.3 points and played all 82 games in his first year with the Pistons. He also knocked down 319 threes, a franchise record and the second-most in the NBA, just one behind Anthony Edwards. Beasley even finished second in the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year race, boosting his value as a free agent. Unsurprisingly, several teams have already reached out to his representatives in recent weeks.

However, signing Beasley doesn’t make sense for the Wolves financially. NBA insider Jake Fischer explained that “Beasley will ultimately be seeking a deal north of the veteran minimum and would figure to command that.” While the Wolves do have access to the taxpayer mid-level exception worth $5.7 million, Beasley is likely worth more and using that exception would trigger the dreaded second apron for the second straight year, something Minnesota wants to avoid.

Beyond money, there’s also the roster fit. Beasley, who averaged 11.3 points in the 2023-24 season before being traded to Detroit, is an elite off-ball shooter, but that overlaps with DiVincenzo’s skill set. Adding Beasley would not only create redundancy but also limit opportunities for the Wolves’ young trio of Rob Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr., and Jaylen Clark, who the team has invested heavily in and wants to develop. Considering the financial risks, potential second apron penalties, and roster balance, a Beasley reunion with Minnesota seems highly unlikely this season.

Timberwolves trust Donte despite injury concerns

Last season with the Timberwolves, Donte DiVincenzo averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.7% from three in 25.9 minutes. However, he appears to have aggravated the turf toe injury that sidelined him for six weeks last year—the same injury that also kept him from playing for the Italian national team this summer. Despite this setback, the Wolves seem committed to him. In fact, according to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Los Angeles Lakers approached Minnesota about a trade for DiVincenzo in July, but the Wolves shut it down “immediately.” Currently in the penultimate year of his four-year, $50 million deal, his $11.9 million cap hit ranks just 142nd in the league, making him one of the best-value contracts on the roster.

DiVincenzo’s importance goes beyond his numbers. Coming off a career-high 17.8 points per game in the 2024 NBA playoffs with the Knicks, he landed at No. 75 on ESPN’s Top 100 players list for the 2024-25 season. While he missed 19 games last season due to the toe injury, he served as a capable secondary scorer behind Anthony Edwards during the regular season. The playoffs, however, were a struggle — DiVincenzo posted a -62 plus-minus rating, highlighting the Timberwolves’ need for stronger backcourt playmaking. Yet, Minnesota remains confident in his upside. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker gone in free agency and no major guard additions, DiVincenzo is expected to have a significant role moving forward.

The bigger question is what role he should play. According to Evan Porter from Timberwolves Insider, he even has DiVincenzo penciled in as the starting point guard, though Porter later clarified he doesn’t believe that’s his ideal position. Basketball Reference shows that 71% of DiVincenzo’s minutes last season came at point guard, largely because Minnesota lacked a true backup behind Mike Conley. However, DiVincenzo is best utilized off the ball as an elite spot-up shooter, where he thrives alongside Edwards. Given Jon Krawczynski’s update ruling out a Malik Beasley reunion, it’s clear that if Minnesota wants more shooting in the lineup, that role is DiVincenzo’s to own making him one of the Wolves’ most important pieces heading into the 2025-26 season.