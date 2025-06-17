Timberwolves’ Kevin Durant Trade Proposal Revealed as ESPN Source Suggests Key Anthony Edwards Factor

A lot of teams have been in the mix to get Kevin Durant’s signature as he looks for an out from Phoenix. The Houston Rockets, the San Antonio Spurs, and a few other teams were all suggested as potential destinations for the 2x NBA champion. But now, according to the latest reports, the Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as one of the frontrunners, and their superstar, Anthony Edwards, could play a huge role in this trade.

See, for the last few days, rumors have popped up suggesting that the Timberwolves may be looking to land KD. How do they plan to do it? By offering the Suns a 4x Defensive Player of the Year, aka Rudy Gobert, of course! At least that’s what Forbes insider Zach Edery says.

“Rudy Gobert is believed to be the best player offered to the Suns thus far in Kevin Durant trade talks. The Timberwolves’ offer is built around Gobert + Donte DiVincenzo, two win-now veterans. Even though Durant doesn’t want to be there, Minnesota might be the current favorite,” wrote Edery on X. But as much as Phoenix may want to trade him to the Wolves, Minnesota not being among KD’s preferred destinations may throw a spanner in the works. But ESPN insider Brian Windhorst has a solution to this conundrum.

Windy said, “I think it’s a very hard call. And, you know, if you’re Minnesota, what you’re hoping for is maybe Ant Edwards can communicate with Kevin Durant. And say, ‘Hey, this is what we can do in Minnesota.’ Cause Minnesota, I think, is the most motivated.” But the ESPN insider also foretold another possibility. “I could also see them saying, if this guy doesn’t want to be here, we might have to look at another operation,” he said.

This latest update has made the Kevin Durant trade saga messier than ever before. The Suns and the Wolves seem to be slightly aligned. But now, KD is the one putting a stopper in things. This comes in stark contrast to a few days earlier, when a team on top of KD’s list appeared interested. Alas, that didn’t come to be.

Reports suggested Kevin Durant wanted to go to New York but the Knicks weren’t interested

Marc Stein and ESPN’s Marc Spears recently reported Kevin Durant’s interest in joining the New York Knicks. “KD wanted the New York Knicks. He wanted to go there,” wrote Spears. So, what was the holdup? Well, the Knicks didn’t really want him.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 9, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated revealed this during a conversation with former ESPN insider Rachel. He said that the New York Knicks were floated out as a possible option, but they were never truly in the running for KD’s signature. “The Knicks were not interested in Kevin Durant, so we’ll take that for what it’s worth,” said Mannix.

But then rumors of a trade centered around Karl-Anthony Towns began cropping up. Sadly, even that wasn’t to be as Suns insider John Gambadoro shot down those reports.

All in all, where KD will end up this year still remains anyone’s guess. But considering we’re talking about one of the greatest players ever, someone is bound to eventually cough up the right combination of players and assets to convince the Phoenix Suns. This is Kevin Durant we’re talking about after all!