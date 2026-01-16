Timberwolves Make Anthony Edwards Announcement on Thursday

The margin for error just shrank in Minnesota, and it happened immediately after one of the Timberwolves’ most dominant wins of the season.

Fresh off a blowout that suggested momentum was finally building, the Minnesota Timberwolves were forced to recalibrate. Not because of the scheme. Not because of the matchup. But because their offensive engine won’t be on the floor again.

On Thursday, the Timberwolves made it official: Anthony Edwards will miss Friday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets due to a lingering right foot injury. Wolves radio voice Alan Horton confirmed the decision, ruling Edwards out for a second straight game.

Minnesota is coming off a 139–106 dismantling of the Milwaukee Bucks, a game that showcased just how dangerous this roster can look when everything clicks. With Edwards sidelined, Julius Randle carried the load, finishing with 29 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

But Thursday’s announcement confirmed that Edwards’ absence was not a one-off.

This will be the second consecutive game he has missed because of the foot issue, an injury the team has been managing carefully rather than aggressively treating. Edwards had been averaging 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists before being sidelined, production that defines Minnesota’s offensive identity.

The key detail: this is a precaution, not a setback. The coaching staff has framed the decision as injury maintenance, a signal that the organization is prioritizing long-term availability over short-term urgency.

That context matters because Friday’s opponent is not forgiving.

The Rockets arrive as a physical, defense-first group, the type of opponent that typically demands a primary scorer who can bend coverage and manufacture points late in possessions. That’s usually Edwards’ domain.

Without him, Minnesota isn’t just missing points; it’s missing pressure. The spacing shifts. The defensive attention eases. And suddenly, role players are forced into more decision-making responsibility against a team that thrives on contact and tempo control.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory. The Timberwolves are 5–3 this season in games Edwards has missed, proof that depth exists. But context matters there, too; most of those wins came against softer matchups. Friday represents a more honest stress test.

How Minnesota Is Expected to Adjust

Against Milwaukee, head coach Chris Finch reshuffled the backcourt, sliding Mike Conley into the starting lineup while Donte DiVincenzo shifted from point guard to shooting guard.

There’s little reason to expect a drastic change.

DiVincenzo has quietly provided stability all season, averaging 13.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists. Those numbers won’t jump off the page, but that’s not his role. Minnesota doesn’t need him to replace Edwards’ scoring it needs him to keep the offense organized while others attack.

That responsibility will again fall primarily on Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid. Finch’s trust hierarchy has been clear, and Friday’s game will test how far that trust can stretch without the team’s franchise centerpiece.

Imago Dec 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The decision to sit Edwards again underscores a larger organizational priority: preservation. With the Western Conference standings tightening and a postseason push looming, Minnesota is choosing patience over panic.

If the foot responds as expected, Edwards’ return should come sooner rather than later. But until then, each game without him becomes a referendum on depth, adaptability, and how sustainable this version of the Timberwolves really is.

Friday night isn’t about surviving one game. It’s about proving that caution now won’t cost them traction later and that when Anthony Edwards comes back, he’s stepping into a team that never lost its footing.