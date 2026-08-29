Timberwolves Make Surprise Trade After Jonathan Kuminga Deal to Land NBA Champion’s Brother

Jonathan Kuminga’s arrival in Minnesota may have already forced the Timberwolves into another surprising move. Just days after landing the former Warriors forward, the Wolves front office has made a trade that could quietly be just as important to its offseason plans.

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The move brings in a young former lottery pick with a famous NBA connection, adds a veteran presence to the rotation, and, perhaps most importantly, helps create the financial flexibility needed to complete the Kuminga deal.

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Shams Charania reported, “The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and John Konchar, sources tell ESPN.”

The move comes just days after the Timberwolves agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with Jonathan Kuminga. Minnesota is expected to keep Williams while waiving and stretching Konchar.



More importantly, moving Green’s $14.7 million contract gives the Wolves the salary space they need to sign Kuminga using the taxpayer midlevel exception officially.

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Green had only recently joined Minnesota as part of the LaMelo Ball deal. The 6-foot-6 Australian wing averaged just 4.3 points in limited minutes during the 2025-26 season and was primarily relied upon for his defense. The Jazz had been looking for another 3-and-D wing, and Green gives them exactly that profile.

For Minnesota, meanwhile, moving his contract was far more important to complete the Jonathan Kuminga deal. So Green is already on the move again in exchange for two players who offer very different things.

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Cody is the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder star Jalen Williams, who helped the Thunder win the 2025 NBA championship. The younger Williams now gets an opportunity to restart his career in a completely different environment. In fact, the Thunder forward even shared a message on Instagram about his younger brother’s trade, keeping the NBA rivalry alive.



“See you on Christmas brudda.”

The 21-year-old was the No. 10 overall pick in 2024 and has already started 62 games through his first two NBA seasons. His production, however, has not matched his draft status.

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Williams averaged 8.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 24 minutes per game for Utah last season, while his shooting remained a major concern. Still, the upside is obvious. At 6-foot-8, Williams has the size Minnesota wants on the wing, and there is plenty of time for the former lottery pick to figure things out. Konchar, on the other hand, appears to be headed for a very different outcome.

For years, Konchar has been a reliable utility player, boasting an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio while providing solid defense. He can also attack the rim when needed.



That would have made him a useful insurance option for Minnesota, especially if Terrence Shannon Jr. or Jaylen Clark struggle during the season. But the Wolves do not appear to need him on the roster.

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Green’s $14.7 million salary provided the key to creating the financial room to complete the Jonathan Kuminga deal while finding a way to hold on to a former lottery pick worth developing.