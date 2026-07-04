Timberwolves Ramp Up LeBron James Pursuit After He Is Viewed as “Missing Piece” for Anthony Edwards, Per Reports

LeBron James’ future once again becomes one of the NBA’s biggest storylines. His agent, Rich Paul, revealed a whiteboard of possible destinations on his podcast Game Over. The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the 10 teams on the board, and apparently have ramped up their approach to sign the 41-year-old superstar.

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“The Minnesota Timberwolves have ramped up their push for LeBron James, with full belief that they are very much in the hunt to land one of the greatest players in NBA history, league sources told The Athletic,” as per Jon Krawczynski.

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“The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe ongoing deliberations, said the Timberwolves have been in contact with James’ representatives with a bold pitch: team up with Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert to go after the kind of championship that could end any discussion about who is the greatest player of all time.”

Instead of chasing another superteam, LeBron would be playing a different role this time, the seasoned vet who helps a hungry young squad finally get over the hump. It’s the kind of story that writes itself, and honestly, it might be the most fitting final chapter for a career that’s already been one for the books. Max Kellerman echoed the same when he jumped on the Game Over podcast recently.

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“If he goes to a place like Minnesota, who keep running up against the wall in the Western Conference Finals, and puts them over the top. There’s a different level of achievement and credit that comes with that, so I love that. He’s also more of a missing piece on this team, than I think he is on any other team.”

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Minnesota wasn’t just thrown on the board as an afterthought. Among the five teams occupying the more prominent middle section alongside the Heat, Cavaliers, Nuggets, and 76ers, the Wolves stood out for a reason that goes beyond geography or cap flexibility. They might actually be the best basketball fit.

Think about what LeBron would be walking into. Edwards is already a legitimate franchise cornerstone, not a project, not a promise, a proven bucket who can carry a playoff series on his back. Gobert anchors the defense in a way that lets everyone around him play more freely.

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McDaniels brings the kind of switchable, high-motor wing defense that makes a team genuinely hard to score on. This isn’t a roster being assembled around LeBron, it’s a roster that’s already built, just waiting for one final, experienced voice in the room.

And that’s precisely what makes the fit so compelling. LaMelo Ball, yes, that LaMelo Ball, entering the picture would give Minnesota a starting five that could legitimately make opposing coaches lose sleep on a Sunday night.

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Two shot creators, two elite defenders, and a four-time champion who still reads the game better than almost anyone alive. That’s not a team chasing a ring. That’s a team that smells one.

That’s why they are now ramping up the talks to secure the signature over any other rivals. The franchise sees a realistic opportunity to capitalize on the strong relationship that already exists between James and Edwards.

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During NBA All-Star Weekend in February, LeBron James said, “I love Ant. He got a fan in me, he got a friend in me for life.”

Those comments have only fueled speculation that Edwards could play a major role in recruiting LeBron James should Minnesota’s pursuit continue to gain momentum.