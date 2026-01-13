Wolves’ Rudy Gobert Loses $200,000 to Suspension Amid Worrying Anthony Edwards News

One misstep changed everything for the Minnesota Timberwolves. When Rudy Gobert slid under Victor Wembanyama’s landing space, the fallout went far beyond a single possession. The incident triggered a Flagrant 1, a technical foul for contact with an official, and a one-game suspension. More damaging was the ripple effect, complicating Minnesota’s plans well beyond that night.

Gobert will serve his one-game suspension and lose $201,149 in pay, leaving Minnesota severely short on both ends of the floor. Minnesota’s situation worsened at the worst possible time. As the Timberwolves prepared to move forward without Rudy Gobert, more trouble followed. Early injury reports confirmed Anthony Edwards is ruled out against the Milwaukee Bucks with a right foot injury.

With two of their starters out of the lineup on Tuesday, the Timberwolves’ roster will have to elevate its game. However, looking at the Timberwolves’ bench record this season, it will take a Herculean effort from Julius Randle and the remaining roster. The Timberwolves have one of the lowest scoring benches in the league, ranked 21st in the NBA. They average just 33.4 points per game.

However, Edwards and Gobert are both expected to suit up in the next game. The Timberwolves are set to go against the Houston Rockets on Friday after the Bucks game.

Since the frustrating loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Timberwolves have won five of the six games. In their last game, the Timberwolves defeated Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs in the biggest comeback of the season.

The game was an early glimpse of the Timberwolves’ upward move as the season progressed. But more importantly, it showed Edwards’ tenacity and his steady ascension into a reliable superstar when it matters the most.

Anthony Edwards’ growth shows he’s right where Chris Finch and Wolves wanted him, and it’s encouraging

Ant-Man’s numbers have increased every season, and he has been elevating his scoring depth and efficiency simultaneously. Last season, Edwards significantly increased his 3-point shots in games. He attempted almost four more shots than in his 2023-24 season, and the results were outstanding. He shot over 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. It has finally paid off.

The Timberwolves star is shooting 40.9% from the 3-point range. A 5% jump from his 2023-24 numbers.

Edwards has now become one of the most lethal scorers, and there is rarely any point on the court that he can’t score from. Moreover, there is seldom any defense he can’t get his shot up against. In 33 games this season, Edwards is putting up career-high numbers. He is averaging 28.9 points, shooting at an efficiency of 50.0% from the field, including 40.9% from the 3-point line.

Ant is more efficient in attacking the rim, which has made him a bigger danger in transition. Edwards can finish through multiple contact, and his mid-range has also seen a significant development. To add to what he has done with his offense this season, there is one area where Edwards has been simply outstanding. He’s developed into one of the best clutch players in the game this season. In clutch time, Edwards has made 76.1% of the shots he has taken in clutch moments.

Edwards has also been the Timberwolves’ best weak-side defender. He has significantly addressed his defensive assignment in the last few games and is showing a glimpse of a leader who leads by example. Minnesota has been patient with the Timberwolves since his draft, and it won’t be long before they reap the benefit.